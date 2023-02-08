Iona Griffey Breaks Free Of Toxicity And Shows Alternative Aspect Of Love With New Folk-Pop Single ‘Colourblind’

Folk-Pop singer/ songwriter Iona Griffey is due to release her single ‘Colourblind’ on Friday 17th February 2023, with a planned debut album dropping later this year. Despite her young age, Iona has had great success playing live from pubs to larger venues, charity gigs to festivals, developing her honest and introspective songwriting and delicate vocals. Stylistically, Iona has been described as a unique blend of Pop-Rock, R&B and Folk and is now determined to break into the contemporary music scene with ‘Colourblind’. Written as a therapeutic release following a toxic relationship, the song is multilayered in meaning and even touches upon a relatable situation of loving someone despite knowing they’re bad for you, being blind to objectivity. The song has already hit the airwaves on BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk. For Iona, ‘Colourblind‘ is a metaphor for giving someone all your heart without their appreciation. Iona states: “I think many people in bad relationships should use my song as inspiration to strive for better.”

Iona Griffey has been singing from a very young age and actively songwriting since 2015. By 2020, she had penned over 50 original songs. The upcoming album reflects her dedication and authenticity, and sees Iona pouring her heart out into her music. She aims to reach a wide audience with relatable experiences and themes of self-love and inner growth. ‘Colourblind’ and by extension the album, is all about female empowerment and portrays her overcoming past heartbreaks and toxic relationships, to be a role model for her younger female fans who may be facing similar situations, showing that there’s no need to accept this negativity. With the release date falling the week of Valentine’s Day, Iona aims to show an alternative aspect of love which is more about self-love than romantic love. Wanting to stand-out against her pop contemporaries, Iona prides her sound as very instrument-driven seeing it as something of a rarity among many artists found in the commercial Pop charts.

Drawing inspiration from a variety of artists such as Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, Iona Griffey is ready to break into the contemporary music scene in style, with a Pop-Rock aesthetic and strong female vocals. Her single ‘Colourblind’ is the first offering showing her incredible songwriting prowess. With lyrics such as “I gave you the whole rainbow, but you were colourblind”, Iona is on the way to becoming an inspiration for her peers. Be sure to follow Iona on all the social media platforms to keep up with new releases and gigs.