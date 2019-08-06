INXS’ Wembley Concert To Hit Movie Theatres
An exclusive sneak preview of LIVE BABY LIVE, INXS’s WEMBLEY STADIUM concert, was screened at THE DOLBY THEATRE in HOLLYWOOD. The film — mixed in DOLBY ATMOS by GILES MARTIN and SAM OKELL at ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS and restored in 4K — will feature “Lately,” a special unreleased audio track from the concert.
The film is set for worldwide release later in 2019.
UMPG North America Pres. Evan Lamberg, Petrol Records Chairman Chris Murphy, Chairman, UMG EVP/Marketing, Andrew Kronfeld; Australian Consul-General Chelsey Martin, UMe Pres./CEO Bruce Resnikoff. .