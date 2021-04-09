Introducing To Country Radio: The High Tones: Click to hear their debut single “Champagne to 3/2 Beer”
The High-Tones’ debut radio single, Champagne to 3/2 Beer, shows a glimpse of their swinging’ style. Champagne to 3/2 Beer puts a modern twist on the classic, Bob Wills inspired Texas swing music. The High-Tones’ flirty vocals bring a youthful edge to the traditional themes in their lyrics as they sing lines like “I’ve never felt more alive than in an old honky tonk dive.” With this single, The High-Tones give listeners a taste of the Nashville Underground Americana movement while remaining commercial enough in sound to blend right in with any country radio playlist.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: High Tones
Song Title: Champagne To 3/2 Beer
Publishing: The High Tones
Publishing Affiliation: Other
Album Title: High Tones
Record Label: Evolution
|Record Label:
|Evolution
|Mackenzie Ammons
|615-254-2053
|promotion@ssmnashville.com