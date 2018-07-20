Introducing Tenor Blue, The Blue-Eyed Soul Honeyed Voice

The heart of an artist is intimate with heartbreak, vulnerability, compassion and pain. The mind of an artist is meandering, introspective and willing to explore painful truths that most find difficult and uncomfortable. The soul of an artist is cavernous, the depths of which take a lifetime to explore through his or her works. Albeit poetry, painting, music or photography, it translates through it all.

Meet Tenor Blue, a certified soul man that possesses an unbelievably soulful sound that comes from his gut and isn’t contrived. Raised in the concrete streets of San Francisco and now residing in the tropical sands of South Florida, the blue-eyed singer is able to channel the rich emotionality and vocal agility of the R&B-based style with the warmth and sweetness of his tone that invest soulfulness into the singer’s delivery.

But it his discovery of Bob Marley and a Black Uhuru album that changed his musical journey. Reggae tapped into his psyche and his education began by absorbing the legacy of Third World, Steel Pulse ,Dennis Brown, Sugar Minott, Peter Tosh and Gregory Isaacs that changed his musical trajectory. Tenor Blue thereafter honed his craft from signing to a label under RCA Records, to sharing the stage with many reggae legends including Gregory Isaacs, Frankie Paul, Barrington Levy, John Holt, Etana and others. This path led to an opportunity of a lifetime by Tenor Blue’s first full length album being produced by Grammy award-winning producer J-Vibe, and the rest as they say is HIStory.

In the forthcoming weeks, Tenor Blue is gearing up to release his summer single “Bless Me” under his own imprint label. Stay Tuned for more details.