Introducing JPOPD1 And His New Sounds

Who are your biggest influences?

Truthfully, growing up I had too many to count. But I’m going to keep it real, backstreet boys were one of my favorite. I learned how to write lyrics because of them. I used to take the lyrics from the inserts and rewrite them in different orders just to find out that, they figured out the best arrangement for it. It taught me to have patience when creating. Another one of my favorites, definitely Lil Wayne. I have such respect for that dude. HE is the definition of a real artist. most recently, I really enjoy listening to Kevin Gates, Tory Lanez, Drake, Halsey, G Eazy, Jeezy, but then I also have my Latin side, I love Regaaeton and Spanish music in general too like, JBalvin, Maluma, Mariah Angelique, Annuel, etc.

What’s the craziest thing that has happened on tour?

I haven’t really been on tour per say, but there have been a lot of nights where we had shows and performances, and let me tell you, it got rowdy. Utmost of these stories I’m gonna keep to myself. One I could share, Actually, no I can’t. Let’s leave that one for a later interview.

What’s your songwriting process?

It’s not a process at all, and more like finding what’s already there. I believe as an artist we all just reach into ourselves, which is an extension of the universe, and those songs already exist, I like to believe they find us. It’s like the music sees what’s truly in people and chooses who to guide out or into a situation. Through writing it out, singing it, producing it, it’s already there. We are just the vessel for it to make itself known. Maybe it’s too deep, but what you call a process, I call a way of life (religion with oneself per say).

Who do you sound like?

Like JPOPD1. I don’t believe I have heard anyone like me. I kinda have the Miami accent, but truthfully, I have no clue. I’d like to be put in the same category as the likes of Drake, Tory Lanez, Trey Songz, Rod Wave, Robin Thicke, Justin (Cry Me A River days). I’m still growing and developing as an artist, but definitely know my sound is mine.

If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?

I used to be an EMT and wanted to be a doctor, but it wasn’t for me I guess. I worked in the field of EMS for a while, but then I got into really bad legal issues and received felonies for it, so I couldn’t continue that path. I won’t lie, it had me messed up for a while, but it made me realize that it was meant for me to pursue what I considered a hobby as a career instead as just a hobby.

What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?

Well I’ve released so many that I can’t recall, but I do have a list of my top favorite: Love In Miami, Come Over, The Way You’re You, The whole “Wildfire” and “Crossover-r” album, just because they are all based on real life situations that happened to me. Truthfully, I also love my entire “Talking To Stars” project. Most recently I’m working on a collection of songs that I’ll be releasing over the next few months as singles, and I think these are my best works to date just because of the amount of maturity and passion which has gone into them. So yeah, I love all my music equally.

Which musician would you like to collaborate with next and why?

I’m definitely not really thinking about that right now. Whoever wants to work with me I’m always open so long the vibes are positives. I’ve been through too much in my life to worry about anyone else but me. I think people should be saying “damn, let me reach out to JPOPD1”.

What’s the biggest problem you’ve had to overcome so far?

I have my confidence, but I’m always willing to learn more from whomever is at a level to teach me something I don’t already know. In other words, don’t listen to people who never did anything. My biggest problem has been to weed through all the lies and fakes. Everyone in this industry pretends to be someone they are not. So, I keep to myself, my fam, and those I consider family. So yeah, just dealing with people with hidden agendas of their own.

What do you enjoy most about being a musician? What do you hate most?

The freedom to find my creations about anything I possibly have going on in my life. There are words for it all. It’s my way to vent and not stress myself. I consider myself more of an expressionist than a musician. If that’s even a thing. Give me a stack and I’ll make something out of it. Give me paper and I’ll write you a story. Give me a camera and I’ll show you the world.

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

The lack of integrity. Flat out, weed out the fake! I don’t believe in “fake it till you make it”. I’d rather keep it real and watch my supporters grow and mature with the real me.

What inspires you? What connection do you have to your music?

Life. Without it I’d be on the street, in jail or worse, DEAD! Sounds cliche’, but it’s the truth and I can’t change it. It keeps me living!

Visit JPOPD1 on:

Facebook

Instagram

Spotify

Apple Music

Google Play