Introducing HOW WE FEEL: A Bold New Rock Duo Set to Shake Up the Music Scene

Get ready to feel the energy as the music world is introduced to its newest sensation, HOW WE FEEL—a dynamic pop/rock duo that’s here to inject fresh excitement into the scene. Featuring the powerhouse combination of industry veteran Chris Bianchi on vocals and the rhythmic prowess of Brian Lamtman on drums, HOW WE FEEL is set to make waves with their electrifying sound and unforgettable stage presence.

With a passion for both the pop and rock genres, HOW WE FEEL promises to deliver a unique blend that harkens back to the fun and excitement that has been missing from the music world. This is not just another band; this is a movement—a call to rediscover the joy in music and the energy in life.

Produced by the acclaimed Paul Bartolome, known for his work with top acts like Asking Alexandria and Escape The Fate, HOW WE FEEL’s debut is primed to be nothing short of extraordinary. Their music has been expertly mastered by the legendary Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, ensuring that every beat, every lyric, and every note hits with precision and impact.

The duo’s debut single, “Make It Out Alive”, an ode to overcoming all life’s challenges. Slated for a September 27 release, marking the beginning of what is sure to be an exciting journey for both the band and their listeners. This track will be just the first taste of what’s to come—a sonic experience that will leave fans eager for more.

Visit www.howwefeelmusic.com for the latest insight!