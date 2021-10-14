Internationally Acclaimed Country Star Jessica Lynn Releases New Acoustic EP Reimagined

International country star Jessica Lynn recently released her new acoustic EP, Reimagined, on all music streaming platforms. The EP consists of four songs previously released by the artist that she reworked as emotional piano ballads. Born out of her wildly successful livestreams during the pandemic, the EP features Jessica performing solo on piano and vocals.

Taste of Country premiered Jessica’s Reimagined EP, saying “The pandemic inspired a slow down and her best, most honest work yet.” The writer notes that “there’s nowhere for the powerhouse vocalist to hide on each piano-led version…Lynn shows tremendous patience and range throughout the verses and chorus of the song. It’s heartbreaking.”

After the pandemic forced Jessica to cancel her 100-city, 14-country tour, Jessica pivoted to doing weekly livestream performances on the piano for her hundreds of thousands of fans online. Many of her viewers challenged her to play different styles of music as well as different arrangements of her own songs. At the request of a UK fan, Jessica reworked her song, “Not Your Woman,” as a ballad on the spot. Jessica recalls, “Everyone in the stream urged me to eventually release it…and here we are!”

Jessica restructured three other previously released songs into lush piano ballads. In a recent interview with American Songwriter Magazine, the classically trained pianist shows a new depth in her artistry, both as a songwriter and musician. These stripped-down versions “invited the lyrical messaging to penetrate through in a meaningful way.”

Rising music star Jessica Lynn is being hailed by the press around the world as “The New Queen of Country.” In the past four years of relentless international touring of 14+ countries, and a Top 40 single on country radio under her belt, the New York singer/songwriter has been seen by millions on the road and in her three full-length nationwide concert television specials. She has shared stages with some of the most recognizable names in country and rock music, including Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, ZZ Top and Loretta Lynn, to name a few. She has penned multiple songs with top hit writers in Nashville and Europe, including her last two chart hitting singles “Crazy Idea,” (Top 50) and “Let’s Don’t” (Top 40). In addition, Jessica Lynn has had a total of 11 charting singles on iTunes in 11 different countries over the last few years.

Recently featured on Billboard, CMT, and in American Songwriter Magazine, Jessica’s powerful voice and stage presence showcase the multi-faceted singer/songwriter’s instrumental talents playing piano, guitar, harmonica, and the drums. Her high-energy and dynamic performances have garnered rave reviews from critics worldwide and secured her a spot with The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to be an elite member of American Music Abroad, which will have her traveling to countries across the globe as an ambassador for the USA, bringing American music and culture. With her Facebook following increasing to nearly 600K fans worldwide, Jessica’s live streams soared during the pandemic, landing her on the global ticketing reporting giant Pollstar’s Top 40 Livestreamers of 2020 as well as on the Top 25 Livestreamers of 2021.

