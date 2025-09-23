International Songwriting Competition Winner Katie Dwyer to Release Third Album for Kids & Families – “Warm Fuzzies”

Warm Fuzzies, the much-anticipated third album for kids and families from International Songwriting Competition honoree and John Lennon Songwriting Contest finalist October 24, 2025. , the much-anticipated third album for kids and families from International Songwriting Competition honoree and John Lennon Songwriting Contest finalist Katie Dwyer , is set for release on

School Library Journal honored both of Katie’s previous albums, Music Makes Me Happy and Let’s Move, as Top 10 Family Music Albums of the Year.

“I put a lot of thought and care into these albums,” says Katie Dwyer. “It’s important to me that while the kids are having fun dancing and being silly, they’re also learning some pretty important life lessons. The truth is we don’t feel happy ALL the time, and with Warm Fuzzies, I wanted to highlight some situations that might be a little harder for children to navigate. I’ve also included songs about kind behaviors such as inclusion, saying hello to friends, and putting good into the world. Of course, those tunes are mixed in with plenty of rocking dance numbers and imaginative play songs, and I made sure, as always, to incorporate our animal friends. We have a robin who likes to boogie down, a fox waiting for friends to include her, a dancing goldfish, and more!”

With influences ranging from old school rock to doo wop to jazz, Warm Fuzzies is a true Katie Dwyer experience, guaranteed to get listeners up and moving. Starting with the classic rock vibe of “Metronome” and the chill groove of “Moody Schmoody,” Warm Fuzzies builds from strength to strength. There’s a fiddle-on-the-farm tune (“Farmer Fred”), an uplifting sing-along anthem (“If You Give Good to the World)” several lighthearted storytelling songs (“Fox Socks in a Box,” “Goldfish Swish,” and “I Got a Boo Boo”), and even a sea chanty (“Pirate Red”). To perk up little listening ears, Katie Dwyer’s young daughter, Hazel Dwyer, joins her mom on three songs.

A real-life Mary Poppins who blew into NYC from Arkansas packed with a passion for music, Katie Dwyer spent 10 years as nanny to a dozen children from different families. There, she came to appreciate the benefits of incorporating movement and song into each day in a child’s life. As she observed her charges’ development, Katie’s teaching skills blossomed. She was especially delighted when several of her young companions went on to pursue musical careers – even on Disney Channel! Following the birth of her own daughter, Katie established the now-beloved, Manhattan-based children’s music program, Katie’s Corner.

“Katie Dwyer’s music class has been a favorite in our family for years,” says Broadway luminary Katie Rose Clarke. “Her music is witty, well written, catchy, and appeals to kids and grownups alike. As a mom of three, I have never grown tired of hearing it played on repeat in our home. Katie’s warmth and genuine love for children come through in her heartfelt writing and beautiful voice. Her songs have made me laugh and cry! Her classes seamlessly combine fun with musical education.”

“The songs I write get a real workout in my Katie’s Corner classes,” notes Katie Dwyer, who, with her husband Kevin Dwyer, recently debuted Dwyer Family Arts, merging her music classes and his popular Little Swans ballet program under one umbrella. “Our classes complement one another beautifully,” Katie explains. “Kevin’s ability to tap into kids’ imaginations while helping them learn to dance transitions perfectly into my Katie’s Corner classes, where movement is a big part of the music experience. And the choreography I teach helps prepare little ones to integrate into Kevin’s ballet classes with confidence.”

ABOUT KATIE DWYER:

Katie Dwyer is a NYC-based children’s artist and owner of the popular children’s music program Katie’s Corner. Growing up in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, Katie started playing music at age seven when her family purchased a piano. Her talent for playing by ear soon emerged, and this discovery led Katie to sit for hours at the piano composing.

After her daughter, Hazel Rose, was born in 2017, Katie wrote a bevy of songs for her little girl. This wave of creativity ultimately inspired Katie to open Katie’s Corner on New York’s Upper West Side. Tapping into her years of experience nannying and her songwriting talent, Katie focused on writing music especially for Katie’s Corner. In contrast to the repertoire at most other toddler music programs, Katie was determined to write and sing all the music she taught.

Katie’s Corner opened two months before the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. Word spread very quickly, as families throughout the Upper West Side began telling their friends, and Katie’s program enjoyed rapid success. Reflecting her effervescent personality, Katie’s classes are lively, upbeat, and fun. Families loved the songs so much that they began asking for a recording to listen to at home. Never one to disappoint, Katie released her first album, Music Makes Me Happy, in fall 2020.

Music Makes Me Happy was named a Top 10 Family Album for 2020 & 2021 by School Library Journal, and Katie was a finalist in the 2021 John Lennon Songwriting Contest for her song, “Rosie the Hippo.” Her second album, Let’s Move (2022), was included in School Library Journal’s “Top 10 Music of 2022.” Internationally, Katie was a finalist for “Global Artist of the Year” in the 2022 Global Entertainment Awards sponsored by the Australian radio show Funky Kids Radio. Katie’s song “I Am Me” from Let’s Move was a winner in the Children’s Music category of the 2022 International Songwriting Competition.

These days, Katie keeps busy with her newest venture for kids, Dwyer Family Arts. She has teamed with her husband, dancer Kevin Dwyer, to open this program that includes Katie’s Corner music classes and Little Swans, a children’s ballet program developed by Kevin. Katie and Kevin Dwyer plan to add even more family friendly programming to Dwyer Family Arts. Meanwhile, Katie’s classes continue to grow, her music is played around the globe, and she is excited for the world to hear the songs on Warm Fuzzies.

Warm Fuzzies will be available on all streaming platforms. CDs will be available on Katie’s website HERE.

Album Details: Warm Fuzzies

Release date: October 24, 2025

Label: West Side Rose

SRP: CD: $15, Digital: $10

For all ages, but especially for ages 2 – 7

Run time: 41 minutes

# # #

Album Credits

Producer: Katie Dwyer

Vocals: Katie Dwyer, Hazel Dwyer

Piano: Matt Nelson

Drums/percussion: Sean Campbell

Bass/guitar: Blake Fougerousse

Engineer: Ryan Ceola

To schedule an interview or request a download link or CD for review purposes, please contact Elizabeth Waldman at Waldmania PR: 415-203-0220 or elizabeth@waldmaniapr.com.