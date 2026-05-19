International Singer Ashley Paul Releases Vault Track “Ribbons”

Pop recording artist Ashley Paul is set to unveil a hidden gem from the vault with the upcoming release of “Ribbons,” arriving May 8 on all streaming platforms via Dauman Music, with global distribution through Virgin Music Group and Downtown Music.

Originally co-written in 2023 with Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Damon Sharpe, the track remained unreleased until now. It returns with fresh momentum, featuring a new remix from acclaimed production duo Scotch and Soda.

Sharpe, known for co-writing hits including Love Don’t Cost a Thing for Jennifer Lopez and “Pink Champagne” for Ariana Grande, describes working with Ashley as “effortless,” adding, “She has endless creativity and talent.”

“Ribbons” blends nostalgia, theatrical inspiration, and modern dance-floor sophistication into a glamorous pop statement. The track draws creative influence from Irene Molloy, the elegant hat shop owner from Hello Dolly, famously surrounded by colorful silks and satin ribbons in one of the production’s most iconic scenes.

Inspired by the Rodgers and Hammerstein standard “I’ll Be Wearing Ribbons Down My Back This Summer,” Ashley Paul reimagines that romantic imagery through a contemporary disco lens.

The result is a sleek nu-disco anthem with shimmering production, playful sensuality, and feminine confidence. With dance-pop textures reminiscent of Dua Lipa, “Ribbons” tells the story of a single woman surrounded by ribbons drifting through the air as she imagines the many suitors who may enter her world.

Equal parts vintage glamour and present-day empowerment, “Ribbons” showcases Ashley Paul’s signature ability to merge timeless inspiration with a modern, club-ready sound.

Now backed by Dauman Music and global distribution through Virgin Music Group and Downtown Music, “Ribbons” is poised to transform a once-unreleased vault favorite into Ashley Paul’s next standout release when it arrives worldwide on May 8.

Two additional remixes are set for release at the end of May, including an artistic, underground garage-style version and a higher-BPM, high-energy mix true to Ashley Paul’s signature sound.

Stream “Ribbons” here: https://lnk.dmsmusic.co/ashleypaul_ribbons