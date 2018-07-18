International Producers Jonny Blaze and Stadic Team Up to Create Global Music with Strong Caribbean Roots

Jonny Blaze and Stadic have been successfully collaborating for over a year on various big International songs and projects while also continuing to feverishly work on their individual brands, projects and goals. What better way for them to come out of the gates with the massive sexy summer tune Show Off! As with the majority of the their projects Show Off stays true to Caribbean roots and rhythms, however with a global twist and appeal. Trinidadian based Stadic explains “The objective is for our music to be ultimately be labeled as world music, where it becomes less about genre conformation and more about feel of the music that can be appreciated by everyone the world over.” Jonny Blaze (US based) continues “We want our music to be played on any radio station, any international location/country, any party, any playlist, and not be confined by a Caribbean/Dancehall specific label or show.”

This big collaboration with major artists Shenseea, Azaryah, and Samantha J, was born from their love of Caribbean music and culture first and foremost. The project began with the Trinidadian based male vocalist, Azaryah, fresh off the big “Love Life,” collaboration with Major Lazer. On completion of the melodic and infectious hook, the perfect compliment was to pair Azaryah with some of the freshest, most talented, female artistes from Jamaica to complete the sexy island vibes sound the project carries so boldly. Shenseea and Samantha J were a perfect fit.

The title and concept of the song Show Off itself is very powerful imagery. The song and lyrics is a call to be confident and proud of yourself; your culture, your dancing, your fashion, your music.

Video Shoot –

The producers had a very specific artistic vision in mind for the visuals and shooting the video in Jamaica was the only option. Teaming up with RD Studios to bring their vision to life, the video highlights the incredible vibrant backdrop of the Kingston’s inner city Fletchers Land/ Tivoli Gardens, which is filled with amazing and rich colors, textures, and people. The goal was to create a piece of art “Showing Off” this hidden treasure of scenery and bright vibrant colors. The goal was to highlight this vibe with the subculture of pulsing high energy Jamaican dancehall moves while blending seamlessly with the global genre bending incredible production.

Its time to Show Off with this summer anthem!

Available on all major streaming and digital outlets via 21st Hapilos Digital http://smarturl.it/blazestadic-showoff