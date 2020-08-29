International Influencer JESSENIA Drops Music Video “Phoenix”

Artist-on-the-rise, singer/song writer and influencer, JESSENIA, drops today the official music video for her latest music production “PHOENIX”, released early this month and distributed by EQ Distro – an independent distribution company under the umbrella of ROC NATION. The official is available on YouTube.

Filmed in a scenic location in New York City, the official music video for “Phoenix” delivers a unique performance that shows a powerful symbolism of strength and renewal. The music video brings this story to life in a creative and innovative way using colorful wardrobe changes and alternating between locations.

“I had a lot of fun during this project. This was a very creative process for me, and I loved sharing my vision with my director and the whole production team. The visuals that we created are amazing and I’m happy to share it with all my fans.”

Click HERE to see the music video.

Shot with close-ups for a more personal point of view, and combined with long distance shots, the director delivers an outstanding display a series of images along with great editing.

“This is more than just a music video for me, it represents the struggles and the conflicts that I’ve faced in my life and career and with this project ‘Phoenix’, it represents the rebirth of my music career and I’m feeling stronger and confident than ever.”

Jessenia is currently focusing on her upcoming release of her very first EP on September 4th, 2020. The artist will continue to promote her projects through digital interviews and digital content appearances. She hopes to soon announce new projects in her horizon and what’s coming in her career.