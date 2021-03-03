Intelligent Diva Releases R&B Single “Your Love Is Dope”: Radio Download Now

Intelligent Diva is a independent artist singer, rapper, songwriter, actress ,model and entrepreneur from Jacksonville, Florida. The current release Your Love is Dope is about a woman who meets a man who is amazing and she is hooked on him. She loves the way he treats her. Intelligent Diva has a love and passion for music which originated from singing in the church choir , community choirs and chorus. She has always loved writing poetry and which resulted in the artist deciding to try something new by combining all of her skills together by singing , and writing and performing all of her vocals both the lead and background vocals. Music is an outlet for the artist. As an independent artist she is inspired by music from 90’s. Therefore, she loves being creating sounds that allow her to show case all of her capabilities. Intelligent Diva , currently releases all of her music under own label Intelligent Diva Music and she is represented by the MTM agency for modeling, television, film and acting. The artist is known for her singles : Boy-shorts, Submit To You , Lo Que Me gusta , Ice Cream, Sexy Walk, No Justice, Not Making Love and Operating Room. The artist is working on an new music which will feature some major artist . Her new dance EP ‘Work It Out Now is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2021.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Intelligent Diva

Song Title: Your Love Is Dope

Publishing: Chincia Kenner

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Your Love Is Dope

Record Label: Intelligent Diva Music