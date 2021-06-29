Instrumental Metal Band Sordes Dominum Releases Chilling New Single “Exillium”

Los Angeles based instrumental death/doom metal band, Sordes Dominum, has officially released their new single, “Exillium” on all streaming platforms today, including Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music – listen to the song, and watch the music video, on YouTube HERE. The music video will also be featured in the leading metal music magazine, “Metal Injection” on Friday, June 25th – watch the video on the magazine website HERE. “Exillium” showcases Sordes Dominum’s unique guitar and bass tuning, while creating horror themes, atmospheres, and punishing riffs. It was produced, mixed, and mastered by Alex Crescioni (3 Headed Snake, Alexander Blackstar, Ritual Aesthetic) at Stygian Sound. The music video was directed and edited by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films. A cinematic, horror-style metal band, Sordes Dominum brings evocative orchestral and atmospheric overtones to their music. Fans of Septicflesh, Cannibal Corpse, Cradle of Filth, and Sunn 0))), will enjoy this band – and they uniquely cater to death, doom, and gothic metal fans alike.

Watch the music video for “Exillium” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPvGH3dAIG0

“Exillium” is a music video that pushes the envelope within the metal scene. With haunting instrumental riffs and hard-hitting overtones in the single, producer Alex Crescioni has created a new wave of instrumental heavy metal that is both diabolic and powerful. Sharing on the band’s unique tuning, Alex states, “We are an instrumental doom metal project with a bit of an odd tuning. It’s double drop E, with the lowest string an octave below standard E on both guitar and bass. The tuning is (E A E A D G B). We aim to use horror themes and atmospheres on top of punishing riffs in each song.”

Speaking on the debut music video and single, Sordes Dominum fan, Brent Glover, says, “I had some time to really digest this and I’m diggin’ it. It’s just so refreshing to listen to. I feel like I understand what [Sordes Dominum] is doing; a horror cinematic musical experience… [They] have captured it perfectly and beautifully.”

With influences from the members of the band deriving from Cannibal Corpse, Behemoth, Rob Zombie, Fleshgod Apocalypse, and Korn, Sordes Dominum is eager to get their music out to the world and incite a new sound with metal head fans. Their debut music video and single for “Exillium” officially released today on YouTube, along with their music video debut featured on “Metal Injection”.

About Sordes Dominum:

Sordes Dominum is a three-piece instrumental horror doom metal act, based in Los Angeles. The band features bassist, Zander Reddis, guitarist and producer, Alex Crescioni, and drummer, Jorden Mitev. With each member of the band drawing musical inspiration from some of their biggest influences, including, Slipknot, Cradle of Filth, Fleshgod Apocalypse, and Septicflesh, Sordes Dominum creates instrumental metal music that is both spectacularly unique, and hauntingly atmospheric and orchestral. Look out for their new single, “Exillium”, streaming on all platforms today, and the debut music video streaming on YouTube today as well. Sordes Dominum will be featured on the metal magazine, “Metal Injection” today, with their debut music video single. Sordes Dominum is currently in the studio working on new music.

