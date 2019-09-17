Instrumental Indie Rockers Dog Drive Mantis Release New Single “Volta”

Toronto-based instrumental indie rock band Dog Drive Mantis has released its new single “Volta.”

Much like the band itself, “Volta” is fluid and expressive, taking listeners on an exciting sonic journey. Rising and falling like the ocean tides, it builds into a mesmerizing torrent before relaxing back down into tranquility.

“’Volta’ was inspired by the imagery of a lighthouse on a desolate shore where the surrounding waters begin calm but quickly turn frenetic and frantic, working its way up to a cascading storm that reaches a breaking point before returning to a disoriented but calm state,” bassist Carmen Haines reveals.

Thriving on experimentation and a collaborative but improvisational songwriting process, with “Volta” the band highlights its distinctive synergy and ability to adapt to different forms and sounds while maintaining a progressive format.

“This new track is an important one because it is the culmination of what we have learned and discovered about ourselves as a band after releasing our debut album How Did We Get Here?” Derek Serbin (alto sax) notes. “We hope you enjoy ‘Volta’ as much as we have creating and performing it.”

Formed in October 2015, Dog Drive Mantis is Mike Papaloni (guitar), Derek Serbin (alto sax, clarinet, EWI 5000), Carmen Haines (bass), and Neilroy Miranda (drums). Together they deliver a rich, full-bodied sound that combines the colorful textures and moody, poetic melodies of progressive indie post-rock with the vibrant horn-driven sparkle of jazz fusion.

Watch the music video for “Volta” here.