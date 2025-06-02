Inspiring Los Angeles Artist Robbie Gennet Releases Everything You Ever Want, His Fourth Full Length Album of 2025

In the midst of an unprecedented year of new music which sees Los Angeles musician Robbie Gennet releasing 10 self-produced full-length albums, listeners are invited on a musical journey that is unfolding like chapters in a larger story. The new album, Everything You Ever Want, digs into melodic pop with undercurrents of funk and rock. Lyrically, Gennet’s songs explore the human experience, reminding us that we may never get everything we ever want in life and sometimes we lose things we didn’t know were precious until they were gone. Gennet’s seasoned piano and bass work anchor the proceedings, while his songwriting and penchant for melodic hooks is on display throughout, especially in the single “Genuine.”

Listen to the first single, “Genuine”, now:

“The line “searching for the truth in a sea of lies” feels even more relevant today than when I wrote it,” recounts Robbie, about the new single. “It feels like a lot of people don’t know how to discern the truth anymore. We’ve entered a very tricky stage of human evolution, or potentially devolution. When it comes to relationships, lies always undermine the sense of trust, love, honor and respect necessary to maintain a solid foundation. This song speaks to that feeling of fracture when that foundation is rattled to its core.”

Gennet has worked at the craft of songwriting over the years and this album cycle represents a choice selection of his style and breadth. “Songwriters usually wrestle with lyrics and rhymes, bending and twisting them to magically meld with their melodies,” says Gennet. “Occasionally by adding an extra word to match the melody or finding one that ends a line in a perfect rhyme, the original meaning of a lyric can drastically change, often for the better. Crafting exquisite sentiments out of the clay of raw vocabulary is always a thrill in songwriting. Ultimately, the words are for the listener to connect with and ingratiate into their own lives. The best songs leave room for the listener to fit their story into the mix.”

The new album touches on a number of relatable themes, including self-reliance on “Handle It,” or hope and redemption on “New Sky.” On “Strong.” Gennet reassures listeners that there’s always a way through when our survival depends on it. “What we can live with, and through, can forge us into stronger versions of ourselves, much like swords are made with hammer and fire,” says Gennet, who’s love of Tolkien occasionally colors his sentiments.

In addition to writing, recording and producing all of the songs on these albums, Gennet is hard at work planning a series of live shows, the dates of which will be announced soon. Also on the horizon for the ambitious musician are his first illustrated book, a long-gestating studio project of orchestrated rock music, and a two-act musical. For most people, that would be an inspiring story, to say the least. But for Robbie Gennet, this is just the beginning.