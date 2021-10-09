Inspirational Pop Singer/Songwriter NEDY Releases “Made To Be” Lyric Video Remix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Rising Inspirational Pop singer/songwriter NEDY, takes her anti-bullying anthem “Made To Be” to a whole new level with the release of her new remix, perfect for any upbeat playlist, along with an accompanying lyric video. The high-energy tune makes you want to dance along with NEDY, spreading self-love and positivity. Taking a stand against the trauma of bullying many experience, NEDY’s heartening lyrics encourage everyone to feel comfortable in the skin that God gave them. Her passion for authenticity and happiness shines through the release of her new remix and lyric video for “Made To Be,” exclusively premiered by Beliefnet.

“The ‘Made To Be’ Remix is a fun, more upbeat version with the same message of self-value and belonging! My hope is to give people something positive and life-giving to listen to while having a good time!” shares NEDY.

NEDY recently released the “Made To Be” tour edition video, premiered on Fox 5 Las Vegas, and created the Friends Forever Club, playing hand in hand with the concept of the single to combat childhood bullying. Offering a shoulder to lean on, the club is a safe space for those going through troubling times of self-doubt fueled by damage of bullying and acts as a friend to those experiencing this hatred firsthand. Keep up with NEDY on social media as she announces multiple projects in the works! Fans will not want to miss the iconic force and kind soul. NEDY has recently been interviewed by NBCLX, Newsmax, OCTV, PEOPLE.com, and more.

About NEDY:

There have always been those whose hearts dance to the beat of a different drum, those who see the world in a different way, and those who find our differences far more beautiful than our similarities. NEDY is one of those people. Armed with an enchanting spirit and a musical talent that is nothing short of stunning, NEDY is an inspirational pop artist poised to lead her loyal fandom into a brighter future. Her new single “Made to Be” now serves as the cornerstone to a new chapter in her career, in which her artistic soul never again tries to mold into someone else’s expectations. THIS is the music that NEDY has waited a lifetime to create.

About the FFC:

Friends Forever Club is an online anti-bullying 501(c)(3) non-profit that was created in an effort to end childhood bullying through gentle discussion and exists as a friend to those confronted with hatred first-hand. This club is a safe space for children and youth but also adults alike with self-doubt fueled by the trauma of bullying; it is a place to be heard and a place to be understood. Being a part of the FFC means that you’re ‘in with the outcasts.’ Through partnerships with various anti-bullying organizations, events, and an online discussion presence, Friends Forever Club extends a helping hand to all who feel alone and are mistreated by others. At Friends Forever Club, no one is lonely, no one is judged for the unique human that they were made to be and everyone has a friend. With a group of like-minded individuals whose main goal is spreading love and positivity to those who need it most, all will be set on a path towards continued self-love and appreciation for life. Friends Forever Club is growing into a leading force in the anti-bullying movement for the good of humankind.

