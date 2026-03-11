Inside the Country NMA Nominations: Tracking the Success of 2026’s Top Talent

Riley Green is making waves with “Change My Mind” from Nashville Harbor, revealing his signature storytelling and relatable themes. Tucker Wetmore is catching fans’ attention with “Brunette,” a catchy track from BBlocks/Merc/Mercury Nashville that showcases his unique sound. Gavin Adcock poignant ballad “Never Call Again,” released under Warner/WRN, captivates listeners with heartfelt lyrics and emotional delivery, solidifying his place on the charts.

Luke Combs continues to dominate with “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” from SMN/Columbia, blending his rich vocals with relatable narratives. Stephen Wilson Jr. is rising quickly with “Gary,” a standout track from Big Loud/Mercury/Republic that highlights his distinct sound and storytelling prowess. Chase Matthew’s “Holdin’ It Down” from Warner Nashville/WAR offers a feel‑good vibe that resonates with fans, making it a fast climber on the charts.

Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel team up for “Rocky Mountain Low” from SMN/Combustion/RCA, combining irresistible melodies with relatable lyrics for a collaboration listeners can’t get enough of. Randy Houser turns heads with “Back In The Bottle” from Magnolia Music, showcasing his rich vocal talent. Flatland Cavalry’s “Never Comin’ Back” through Lost Highway/ICLG captures the essence of classic country with a modern twist, further propelling their career forward.

Jackson Dean delivers emotional depth and vivid storytelling with “Make A Liar” from Big Machine, marking it as a notable rising track. Zach Top continues to make a name for himself with “South Of Sanity” from Leo33, showcasing his fresh perspective. Bailey Zimmerman’s “Chevy Silverado” from Atlantic/Warner/WRN blends catchy hooks with relatable themes, making it a fan favorite.

Carly Pearce delivers another heartfelt ballad with “Dream Come True” from Big Machine, captivating audiences with her emotional delivery. Dustin Lynch’s “Easy To Love” from Broken Bow radiates positivity and charm, securing his place as a country favorite. Greyland James “Water At A Wedding” from Nashville Harbor offers a fresh sound that resonates deeply with listeners.

Jon Pardi brings lively energy with “Boots Off” from MCA Nashville, showcasing his quintessential sound. Megan Moroney’s “Beautiful Things” from SMN/Columbia highlights her impressive vocal talent and meaningful lyrics. Nate Smith and Tyler Hubbard shine on “After Midnight” from SMN/RCA, capturing the spirit of modern country with undeniable chemistry.

Independent artist Tiffany Haseker is gaining traction with her uplifting single “The Sun Is Shining” from Radiant Dragonfly Music, reflecting her positive outlook and authentic sound. Rob Georg’s “Last Call” from Coast resonates with fans through relatable storytelling and an infectious melody. John Jurney’s “Sowin’ Seeds” from Most Likely Music offers a fresh take on country themes, reinforcing his growing presence in the genre.

Grimm continues to make strides with “Crawlin’” from R3, a captivating track that highlights his unique style and lyrical craftsmanship. Tommy Rice’s “My Wife, My Lover For Life,” featuring Michael Lusk, delivers heartfelt storytelling that resonates deeply with audiences. Buck McCoy—yours truly—celebrated a standout 2025 with “Paris Texas Man” from Weir Brothers/Virgin Music Group, inspired by the Netflix film The Wrong Paris.

Congratulations to all of our Country nominees as they continue to thrive in today’s ever‑evolving music landscape.