INNOVATIVE NEW APP CREATES VIABLE REVENUE STREAM FOR MUSICIANS & MUSIC INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALS

A revolutionary new app is offering artists and music professionals a unique way to generate income separate from touring and recording. Introducing MeetHook, a ground-breaking tool that provides a virtual platform for musicians and music industry professionals to host sessions via one-on-one video calls to interact with students, fans or even their contemporaries. During these sessions, users are granted exclusive access to their favorite artists and professionals to take lessons, seek career advice or even ask that burning question, without fear of interruption.

In turn, hosts receive the benefit of getting paid a fair rate for his or her time (each host determines his or her own rate) and the opportunity to work from anywhere, at any time, with no strings attached. In fact, MeetHook was built by musicians so the app is designed to make hosting a session quick and easy – and payment is always on time and deposited directly into Paypal or a designated bank account. Hosts are paid by the minute and have the opportunity to choose when they want to be available for a session. Once registered, the hosts can turn their availability on at a moment’s notice and the app alerts everyone who has favored their profiles.

“I recognize that there is a need for most musicians and music professionals to create an additional income source. Up until now, in most cases, technology has made it more difficult for those in the industry with streaming services and others cutting into their bottom line”, said Ant Cee, CEO and founder of MeetHook. “Now, I believe MeetHook is an example of technology making it easier.”

The MeetHook App was unveiled during a soft launch at this year’s winter NAMMnd was quickly embraced by professionals with its ground-breaking concept and easy-to-use interface. One early adopter and advocate for the app is Jane’s Addiction Drummer Stephen Perkins. He says, “MeetHook connects people of all levels in their craft. It is leveling the playing field for sought-after information and the exchange of that knowledge is priceless. There is real power in the experience with MeetHook. It’s a one-on-one conversation with the source”.

Perkins believes in the app so much that he went on the road with the MeetHook team to tout its benefits as part of the “MeetHook Promo Bus Tour” this fall. As part of the promotional campaign, the esteemed drummer kicked off the first three stops by hosting drum clinics and meet and greets at high-profile retail locations while the MeetHook team held interactive demonstrations for attendees and provided tours of the official MeetHook Tour Bus.

In addition to helping fans and artists, MeetHook believes in giving back. Which is why it has partnered with over 25 charities to allow hosts to offer a percentage of their sessions to go directly to one of those charitable organizations. For more information, visit http://MeetHook.com/charity.