Innovative New App Called MeetHook Connects Fans And Artists In Real Time

Attention music industryavens and enthusiasts. A revolutionary new App is changing the way we think about connecting with artists, fans and business professionals, all while creating a viable revenue stream for the musiccommunity.

Welcome to MeetHook. This ground-breaking App provides a virtual platform that allows musicians and music industry professionalsto host sessions via one-on-one video calls to interact with students, fans or even their contemporaries. During these sessions, users are granted exclusive access to their favorite artists and professionals to take lessons, seek career advice or even ask that burning question, without fear of interruption.

In turn, hostsreceive the benefit of getting paid a fair rate for his or her time (each host determines his or her own rate) and the opportunity to work from anywhere, at any time, with no strings attached. In fact, MeetHook was built by musicians so the App is designed to make hosting a session quick and easy – and payment is always on time and deposited directly into Paypal or a designated bank account. Hosts are paid by the minute and have the opportunity to choose when they want to be available for a session. Once registered, the hosts can turn their availability on at a moment’s notice and the App alerts everyone who has favored their profiles.

“I believe the conversations, insights and advice I’ve received from the countless pros I’ve met have changed the trajectory of my life and career as a musician and music industry professional. That’s why I wanted to bring this opportunity to everyone,” said Ant Cee, CEO and founder of MeetHook. “I also recognize that there is a need for most musicians and music professionals to create an additional income source. Up until now, in most cases, technology has made it more difficult for those in the industry with streaming services and others cutting into their bottom line. Now, I believe MeetHook is an example of technology making it easier.”

Unveiled during a soft launch at this year’s Winter NAMM in Anaheim, the MeetHook App was quickly embraced by professionals with its ground-breaking concept and easy-to-use interface. One early adopter and advocate for the App is Jane’s Addiction Drummer Stephen Perkins. He says, “MeetHook connects people of all levels in their craft. It is leveling the playing field for sought-after information and the exchange of that knowledge is priceless. There is real power in the experience with MeetHook. It’s a one on one conversation with the source”.

Perkins is offering four 15-minute sessions to benefit the Sweet Relief Musician Fund, a charity that provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems, on Monday,September 17 from 10 AM – 11 AM PST.

The esteemed drummer is also helping to kick off the first three stops of the “MeetHook Promo Bus Tour.” Starting in La Mesa, CA on September 18, the tour will feature several different types of events, including meet and greets, free workshops with professional musicians, swag giveaways, “drive-by drum circles” and MeetHook Family gatherings with the signature wrapped MeetHook promo bus.

Dates for the “MeetHook Promo Bus Tour” Include:

*Please note, dates and venues are subject to change.

Tues, September 18 Stephen Perkins Clinic Guitar Center La Mesa, CA

Wed, September 19 Stephen Perkins Clinic Guitar Center Pasadena, CA

Thurs September 20 Stephen Perkins Clinic Guitar Center Phoenix, AZ

Tues, September 25 MeetHook Event Explorer Percussion Kansas City, MO

Thurs, September 27 MeetHook Event Vic’s Drum Shop Chicago, IL

Fri, September 28 MeetHook Event Huber Breese Music Detroit, MI

Sat, September 29 MeetHook Event School Of Rock Cleveland, OH

In addition to helping fans and artists, MeetHook believes in giving back. Which is why it has partnered with over 25 charities to allow hosts to offer a percentage of their sessions to go directly to one of those charitable organizations. For more information, visit http://MeetHook.com/charity.