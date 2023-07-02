Innovative Alt-Rock Trio ‘Elsewhere’ Discovers Fractional Time Perception Via Single ‘Restless’ – Backed By Former Guns N’ Roses Manager

Alt-Rock outfit Elsewhere has unleashed their latest single, ‘Restless,’ the opening track from their groundbreaking concept album, ‘Life…is a Fraction.’ This captivating release follows their highly successful debut, “The Pledge,” which gained recognition with a mix by Grammy-nominated producer Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Pink, Elton John). Elsewhere‘s new album has garnered remarkable success, accumulating close to 500k streams across its tracks. ‘Life…is a Fraction’ is a conceptually driven album that delves into our perception of time, drawing inspiration from lead singer Michael Aroian‘s personal battle with cancer and the pursuit of embracing life’s fleeting moments. ‘Restless‘ was recorded at Woolly Mammoth Sound, produced by David Minehan, and mastered by Dave Locke.

With “Life…is a Fraction I: Restless,” Elsewhere delivers an angsty, alternative rock anthem characterized by powerful, grungy vocals and driven by piercing power chords. The single explores feelings of dissatisfaction and aimlessness, delving into the relationship between time and age. It introduces the album’s central concept, the “Fractional Theory of Incremental Time Perception,” through the eyes of its protagonist. Lead singer Michael Aroian explains:

“When you’re five, you’ve maybe lived 1/16th of say, 80 years. As children, life events seem to stretch out because we’ve only experienced a fraction of an average lifespan.”

Elsewhere is a talented trio comprised of Michael Aroian (Vocals/Guitar), Adam Soucy (Drums), and Jay Raffi (Bass). Blending Progressive Rock and Punk influences, the band presents a unique sound that merges the grandiosity of narrative-driven progressive rock with the intensity of fast-paced punk rock instrumentation, creating an accessible take on the contemporary Progressive scene. They have built a reputation through captivating live performances as opening acts for acclaimed artists Corey Glover, Our Lady Peace, and Electric Six, while also captivating audiences at various festivals and clubs.

Drawing inspiration from rock legends such as Rush and Genesis, as well as contemporary heavyweights like Royal Blood and Nothing But Thieves, Elsewhere brings their distinctive approach to Progressive Rock to a wide audience. With an upcoming animated movie adaptation of the concept album and new recordings on the horizon, the band is poised to make a significant impact in 2023 and beyond.

