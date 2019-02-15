Innervision Records Flutist Kim Scott “Emerges” with new single featuring Jonathan Fritzen

Kim Scott is back at it again with new energy and a relentless desire to show the world the magical wonders of her artistry on the flute. With the help of good friend Jonathan Fritzen on piano and keyboards (Fritzen also co-wrote the track), Kelvin Wooten on keyboards, programming and percussion, Sean Michael Ray on Bass, James “PJ” Spraggins on drums and Eric Essix on guitar, Kim brings to life one of their greatest musical offerings, “Emerge”.

In 2016 Kim released “Southern Heat”, her 3rd album and debut album on Innervision Records. The album featured the smash single “Sizzle”, co-written with trumpeter Lin Rountree, which made its way to the top of the national smooth jazz charts. Kim Scott’s Block Party Radio Show is now a nationally/internationally syndicated Jazz show across the United States and Australia and Kim is also a member of the well known all-female jazz group Jazz in Pink.

Radio promotion duties are handled by Adam Leibovitz/ASL Media and Promotions.

About Innervision Records

Innervision Records http://www.innervisionrecords.com is an innovative record label with a special focus on operating within the ever-changing music industry and revolutionizing the way the artist-label relationship works. Innervision specializes in Groove/Smooth Jazz, Jazz, Chill , Neo-Soul and World Music. Innervision is dedicated to infusing fresh, new styles of music, and raising the level of the music you hear by bringing your airwaves, internet and satellite radio great independent music created by artists with a passion for music. This passion, coupled with Innervision’s rejection of the music industry’s corporate model, enables Innervision Records to bring unique and refreshing music to the masses.