Innervision Records Fall Releases Include Multi-Instrumentalist Blair Bryant’s Third Outing

As we move towards the holiday season Innervision Records celebrates some great successes and are excited about upcoming releases including Bassist-Multi-Instrumentalist Blair Bryant’s third release and second for Innervision Records, CERULEAN BLUE currently available digitally and hitting the physical streets November 9th. Collaborations with Darren Rahn, Najee, Donald Hayes and Blake Aaron along with other extremely talented artists are featured on the self-produced project buttressed by deep hooks and beautifully intricate melodies that should delight. The album features the current single with Saxophonist Najee “Fukushima Tears”.

Other new singles that have hit the charts come from guitarist dee Brown (I Want You Too), keyboardist Cal Harris Jr. (Timeline), saxophonist Neamen Lyles (Your Move) and Guitarist Blake Aaron featuring keyboardist Darren Rahn (Groovers and Shakers). Both Cal Harris’ Timeline and the Aaron/Rahn collaboration have reaped great success thus far reaching the top 5 on the Groove Jazz and Billboard radio charts.

Innervision also welcomes back the discounted holiday samplers (Innervision Records Holiday Collection #1 and #2) to ring in the festive end of year holidays.

More information available at https://www.facebook.com/InnervisionRecords/