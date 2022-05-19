Indie-rock Songwriter Kalinders Drops Debut Single “Convenient Hell”

In a modern world where detrimental forms of distraction are packaged as alluring and accessible while at heart being rampant and ruinous, there is merit to the track’s intentional juxtaposition. Even the name, “Convenient Hell,” acts as an oxymoron which parallels the rest of the record. The track’s title was exactly how Whitaker’s friend described the experience of driving past dispensaries in California while trying to quit smoking. When writing this song, “I thought of convenience stores, social media and all the other places designed to tempt us with things that we don’t need, or things that are bad for us,” she explains. “Ultimately, the song aims to turn our attention back to what it is we’re really looking for in those moments, which for me at least, is feeling connected to and at home in myself.” With Whitaker’s wistful songwriting and the band’s unique sound, Kalinders’ single is a promising debut for what is yet to come.