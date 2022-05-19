Indie-rock Songwriter Kalinders Drops Debut Single “Convenient Hell”
Indie-rock band Kalinders, fronted by songwriter and lead vocalist Holly Tzeigon-Whitaker, is hitting the ground running with the debut single “Convenient Hell” out April 22. After bearing witness to the struggles of addiction, Whitaker took her pain to the pen and transposed it to reflect addiction in a greater societal context. With the help of bassist Jon LaFranchi and drummer Nick Craft, “Convenient Hell” comes together as a polished, profound and multi-layered track. On the surface, upbeat and sunny, the lyrical content takes on a much more somber tone. “I wrote it during a really trying time in my life, in an effort to better understand and empathize with my friend and lover who was in the midst of coming to terms with his addiction to pot and struggling to get clean,” Whitaker explains. “It’s a song about vices, escapism and how easy it is, by design, to find ourselves seduced by substances that ultimately lead us away from ourselves,” she adds.
In a modern world where detrimental forms of distraction are packaged as alluring and accessible while at heart being rampant and ruinous, there is merit to the track’s intentional juxtaposition. Even the name, “Convenient Hell,” acts as an oxymoron which parallels the rest of the record. The track’s title was exactly how Whitaker’s friend described the experience of driving past dispensaries in California while trying to quit smoking. When writing this song, “I thought of convenience stores, social media and all the other places designed to tempt us with things that we don’t need, or things that are bad for us,” she explains. “Ultimately, the song aims to turn our attention back to what it is we’re really looking for in those moments, which for me at least, is feeling connected to and at home in myself.” With Whitaker’s wistful songwriting and the band’s unique sound, Kalinders’ single is a promising debut for what is yet to come.
Listeners can stream Kalinders’ debut single “Convenient Hell” on all major streaming platforms April 22.
About Kalinders:
Having returned to Oakland, she began refining her sound to reflect her more urban surroundings, drawing inspiration from the local scene, contemporary Indie folk-rock and classic rock of the 1970’s. In Fall 2021, Kalinders recorded their debut singles, “Convenient Hell” and “Evidence Now” at White Whale Studios in Santa Rosa, with additional support from Maryam Qudus at New, Improved Studios in Oakland, CA. They are set to release on all platforms this Spring. With live shows returning in the wake of the pandemic, Kalinders has re-emerged with a fresh line-up of talented local musicians and is now booking shows around the Bay Area.