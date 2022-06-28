Indie-Rock Band ‘Jody And The Germs’ Release Whimsical New Single ‘The Harder I Try’

Oxford/Wales six-piece indie-rock band Jody And The Jerms release their latest single ‘The Harder I Try’ via their own label JAT-J, mixed and produced by Mark Gardener (Ride) at OX4 Studio.

‘The Harder I Try’ is a shimmering slice of pop gold heavily influenced by the classic indiesound reminiscent of woefully underrated female-fronted indie guitar bands of the 80s and early 90. Backed by whimsical vocal harmonies, infectious guitar lines and Jody’s unwavering, charismatic vocals that cut through the track as it ebbs and flows throughout resulting in a well rounded modern take on a classic indie sound.

Since their inception in 2019, Jody And The Jerms have gone from strength to strength, releasing two albums along with a slew of singles and EPs to date, receiving national support from the likes of 6 Music (Radcliffe and Maconie), Absolute Radio (Frank Skinner), BBC Radio Wales (Janice Long) and Radio X along with international praise from RTE, Sirius XM and RTVE. With the release of their latest single ‘The Harder I Try’, Jody And The Jerms look to build on this momentum by embarking on a 7 date UK tour to celebrate their latest album ‘Flicker’.

Watch Jody And The Jerms ‘The Harder I Try’

