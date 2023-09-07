Indie Punks Witch Weather Haunt With 80s Goth Inspired Single “Hazy”

Today, Pennsylvania-based duo Witch Weather unveil their latest single “Hazy,” a poignant exploration of self-hatred and seasonal depression. This emotionally charged track delves into the personal struggles of lead singer and guitarist Kaitlynn, as she bares her soul and confronts her own feelings. Drawing influence from the 80s goth scene, the plump bass line and ethereal vocals infuse this track with an irresistible nostalgic, lo-fi, grungy soundscape. The track, “Hazy,” serves as a compelling prelude to Witch Weather’s upcoming self-titled record that is set to release on October 13th, 2023.

“Hazy is a song meant for anyone who’s ever felt lost and directionless and maybe just doesn’t even quite want to be alive. The thought, ‘what am I doing here, how did I let myself get to this point’, was a pretty common one at the time that this song was written. Whether that thought be in reference to being at a truly awful job, stagnating in transition, or a whole host of other problems that were going on. It was a challenge to write but definitely something that was really rewarding and let us know that we were going in the right direction creatively. There was a while where we just had a collection of little riffs and ideas but couldn’t figure out how to put it together or what to do with it. Then one day it all kind of just fell together. Shortly after that a really cool melody (much cooler than the original one) had just kind of popped into existence during a break at a job that shall not be named nor acknowledged. Lyrically it felt really cathartic to write as well, and is mostly in reference to a really tough ‘mental health relapse’ that happened over the winter. While that time is over now, the song still holds true and even as the writer, it keeps finding new ways to be relatable in day to day life.” – Kaitlynn, Witch Weather

Witch Weather is an indie/punk/goth duo based in eastern Pennsylvania. Influenced by bands such as Siouxsie and The Banshees, Against Me!, Fugazi, Screaming Females, Depeche Mode, and others, they are now gearing up to release their first full album.

This project began unofficially in 2013 when lead singer and guitarist Kaitlynn began writing and recording music in her basement. Over the years she has dedicated herself to refining her songwriting skills, and she is now ready to unveil a carefully chosen collection of her latest songs in the form of a studio recording. A majority of the lyrics focus on Kaitlynn’s experience being a trans woman, from confused to closeted to out and doing her best. While the lyrical themes are often about trans experiences and identity, the songs are relatable to many as they often focus on themes of confusion, frustration, and self-loathing.

