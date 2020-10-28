Indie-Pop Songstress Releases New Spookfest Video For Single ‘Are You Bad?’

19-year old indie-pop singer and songwriter, Tizane is due to release her new single, ‘Are You Bad?’ on her own label, ‘Jiggery Pokery’ through State 51 Conspiracy on Friday 23rd October 2020. Tizane has previously seen support across the BBC network having been interviewed on the likes of BBC Sussex, BBC Kent (Record of The Week) and airplay on BBC nan gaidheal, along with support from A&R Factory, Mark Meets and Vents Magazine to name a few.

Watch Tizane ‘Are You Bad?’ here

‘Are you bad?’ Is a confrontational battle of the sexes, promoting women’s empowerment. It sees Tizane warning her bigheaded boyfriend that he might not be as bad as he thinks when dealing with a real woman. Tizane perfectly encapsulates the mood, with its eerie low bass and Tizane’s emotive vocals that leads into an anthemic chorus that would sound at home in even the largest of venues. The track is a clear departure from Tizane’s traditional ethereal fare, opting more for a raw performance laced with grit and attitude.

Tizane says: “The song is about strong women standing up and fighting for respect and equality. The video is pitched in the same way, moving away from the cine tradition of female victimhood. It’s all about standing up to the ‘demons”

The video for the track was shot by James Cross (Crossvisuals) who has worked with the likes of London Fashion Week, KIA and One Love Festival. The location, a manor house in Kent was formerly occupied by Oliver Cromwell, a fittingly chilling location for the subject matter. The video follows Tizane on the night of Halloween surrounded by well-known horror characters, the video references characters from the likes of ‘The Exorcist’, ‘Momo’, ‘Freddy Krueger’, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ plus many more. Join Tizane as she tries to navigate through the perils of the night and find out if she’s Bad Enough to survive the night.

Having started playing music at a young age Tizane has been slowly perfecting her own unique sound of dark, melodic ballads. With the release of recent singles and consistently performing via live streams throughout lockdown Tizane’s fanbase has been growing considerably having garnered the nickname ‘witch’ from her fanbase due to her ethereal voice and infectious personality.

Tizane is currently working on her debut album ‘Cherry’ planned for release in early 2021. Stay tuned to her socials for the latest updates.

