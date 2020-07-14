Indie-Pop Band Hate Drugs Release New EP “Ponderosa”

Indie-pop band HATE DRUGS have just released their new EP, Ponderosa. Created in the snowy mountains of Sierra Nevadas, in a warm cabin within the evergreen trees, the group set out to invent a sound that culminated with the growth and perseverance of their friendship. The band, consisting of David Caploe, Josiah Caploe, Adrian Diaz, John Irwin IV, and Norman Lee, deliver four captivating tracks that perfectly capture their musical maturation. Ponderosa is now available on streaming platforms worldwide.

Through four hypnotic tracks, Ponderosa effectively showcases the musical rebirth of HATE DRUGS. Arranged and produced by the band, with additional mixing and mastering help from Cory Reyes, lead vocalist David Caploe explains that Ponderosa “was a moment, perfectly captured without any of us knowing it. It’s the beginning of a new chapter for us, and everyone, really.” After spending most of their time on the road, the group spent a weekend at a cabin in the Sierra Nevada mountains in February 2020. There, they wrote and recorded the entirety of the EP. The layering of acoustic instruments with more electronic sounds reflects the atmosphere felt by HATE DRUGS at the time of writing Ponderosa. “These songs were born in the warmth of an old wooden cabin, as we watched the snow softly float into the arms of the giant mossy pines outside.” The meaningful lyrics throughout the EP capture the struggles overcome by the members of the group. “Night I (Don’t Stop),” the first single from the EP, encapsulates the importance of overcoming adversity, even though it does not come without challenges. The lyrics, “we gotta hold on tight, but my hands are shaking now” flawlessly encompass the idea that continuing to push through hardships is not easy, but challenges can be overcome. “Night II (Divine Providence)” draws images of reflection that are relatable to all human experience, as the lyrics reference past moments and how quickly life changes. The captivating instrumental track “Day III (Falling Slowly)” transports the listener into the cabin in the snow where Ponderosa was written. The EP closes with the uplifting track “Night III (Coming Down).” The powerful lyrics, “knowing things are getting better, chasing dreams in warmer weather,” leave the listener with a powerful message of hope, perfectly concluding the EP’s ideas.

Ponderosa is the latest EP from HATE DRUGS and is a slight departure from their previous releases, Anna Grahm, Beach Weekend, Tsunami Soul I, and Tsunami Soul II. HATE DRUGS have toured the US playing shows with bands such as HARBOUR, Dayglow, Jasper Bones, Ritt Momney, The Grinns and Vista Kicks. The group has accumulated over five million streams across music platforms and has over 70K monthly listeners on Spotify. HATE DRUGS have also played many notable venues such as The Observatory, The Troubadour, and House of Blues and have been featured in Culture Collide, Bakersfield.com, We Found New Music, and more.

Ponderosa marks the beginning of a new era for HATE DRUGS. The EP showcases their incredible talent in both songwriting and production through the atmosphere created in their songs. Ponderosa is now available on streaming platforms worldwide. Keep up with new releases from HATE DRUGS on their website TheHateDrugs.com or by following them on Instagram and Twitter @hatedrugs.