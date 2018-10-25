INDIE POP ARTIST, ROGER JAEGER TO RELEASE THIRD RECORDING PROJECT FALL OFF THE EARTH

Indie pop recording artist, Roger Jaeger, is set to release his third album, FALL OFF THE EARTH.* The independent recording project, featuring 11 original tracks, will be distributed by ONErpm and available via all digital and streaming outlets (Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Rhapsody, etc.) on Friday, November 16, 2018. (Pre-sale event begins Friday October 16, 2018).

Produced by Ryan Poole and recorded at various Music City locations (Birdrock Studios/Fox Mountain/ House of Blues) as well as in Lonavala, India (at SoundSpace Studios where the artist teaches music regularly), the musical gem is a series of love songs that embraces the phases of romance – “the chase,” tumultuous or true. The compilation showcases Jaeger’s knack to translate optimistic desperation within every risky emotional expression. Shored by melodious strings and sitar riffs with Indian influence, and livened by trumpets and contemporary synthesizer, the rare juxtaposition is delivered with intensity and tenderness, both lyrically and sonically, as a common thread throughout. Similar to his own personal musical influences (Coldplay, John Mayer and Jeff Buckley), the songwriter enfolds abstract lyrics with interpretive metaphors that chronicle the highs and lows of relationships to reveal Jaeger’s mythical ideology of “love after all.”

Thirty-three year old Jaeger lays the groundwork for his idyllic and adventurous philosophies and “the rest of his story” with the lead title track “Fall Off The Earth.”

IF WE KEEP RUNNING, WE MIGHT FALL OFF THE EARTH

…IF WE DO NOTHING, THEN WE MIGHT NEVER LEARN

WHAT’S ON THE OTHER SIDE…

BABY, WE’VE GOTTA TRY,

EVEN IF WE FALL OFF THE EARTH

“Life, love and the music business are all a risk. The title track encompasses where I’ve been in my life and my career as of late—a hopefulness met with frustrations, hurdles and then, the God-given reasons and motivation to continue,” introduced Roger Jaeger. “The lyrics say it all. Sometimes we question the journey; I’ve seriously questioned myself in the continuation. But, whatever may come, I’ll take the risk to ‘live’ or ‘fall off the earth’.

Noted as a personal favorite, and inspired by his admiration for the Indian culture and its traditional music (Aradhna/Anoushka Shankar), “Forgot,” is an apologetic ballad complemented by simply beautiful acoustic guitar and sitar pickings driven by a groovy drumbeat. The track features a special vocal appearance by Indian classical singer, Jose Joseph (of Pune, India) and an influential gentleman whom Jaeger has lovingly adopted as his “Indian father.”

Influenced by the Khasi tribe of Northeast India, the track titled “Not The Only One” borrows native melodies and pitches that are woven throughout the chorus. Written solely by Jaeger, the storyline offers a vulnerable and personal insight into the Tulsa native’s conflicted and troubled early years.

“No matter the circumstance, the language or the culture, music speaks to people. Melodies and harmonies have the power to create an emotion, and the lyrics convey the meaning. This recording project is an expression of who I am (a dream chaser, hopeless romantic, jilted lover, mysterious being and adventurer)—a full transparency delivered with organic instrumentation,” Jaeger added. “I’ve been blessed; my music has transported me to find peace and a connection to a deeper human condition. I enjoy the diversity that music brings to my life and I hope FALL OFF THE EARTH will offer listeners the invitation to join me—no matter where the music takes them.”

FALL OFF THE EARTH presale begins Friday, October 16, 2018 (Amazon/iTunes). Music enthusiasts who take advantage of the pre-order can purchase all tracks @ $7.99 and will receive two instant gratification tracks (the title track, “Fall Off The Earth” and “For Better Or For Worse”) at time of purchase. The title track is scheduled for an October 11, 2018 radio release (PlayMpe/10-11-18).

ABOUT ROGER JAEGER:

Tulsa-born, Roger Jaeger made his first trip to India in 2005. Enamored by the welcoming and nourishing culture, and captivated by its music, the Oklahoma native made India his second home where he honed his writing and music production craft, and learned to play sitar proficiently. Roger developed a strong devotion and passion for India, its native people and the arts. Settling in, he became a teacher at The University of The Nations in Lonavala, India where he teaches “Songwriting 101” one or two times annually. Rejuvenated by the life experience and foreign education, he released the album BEACON as a re-entry into the U.S. indie music arena in 2013.

Two years later, Roger followed with his sophomore album titled START OVER (Nov. 2015). His music has since been featured on major television networks including Discovery, MTV and NASCAR to name a few. With musical influences ranging from One Republic and The Fray, to Jimmy Eat World and Coldplay, Jaeger melds his spin of contemporary indie pop music with traditional Indian string and pedal tones borrowing from mysterious, meditative and beautiful compositions traditional to Indian music. His abstract writing and contemplative lyrics bridge together heart-wrenching desperation and mythical ideologies while subtly revealing the songwriter’s gentle and thoughtful character. Jaeger’s adventurous and fervid spirit is woven throughout his music, most notably in the upcoming release of his third album FALL OFF THE EARTH (Nov. 2018). Calm, cool and collected yet, willing to take the leap to “the other side,” Roger Jaeger is the perfect contradiction.

