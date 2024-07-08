Indie-Pop Artist Lark Drops Dance Floor Banger, “All I Want Is You”

Powerhouse Australian singer Lark has just released her new pop single, “All I Want Is You.” The track explores how it feels to miss your partner and the anticipation of waiting for them to return. Stream and download “All I Want Is You” on all platforms now worldwide.

Lark’s new single, “All I Want Is You,” written by Lark and Andrew Parniczky and produced by Jono Fernandez (Sia, Morgan Page), combines compelling instrumentals with powerful vocals to create something exciting and different. The raspy vocals and thumping beat of the verse build up to the explosive chorus that resolves her strong emotions. The passionate lyrics explain the urgency felt when wanting to get back to your partner, “Feel your breath, on my skin, I can taste your lips and all the places they have been, Riding on the baseline, Nothing but a dash light, We’re on fire baby keep it burning all night.” The cheeky lyrics allow the audience to reminisce on their own love lives and remember how it feels to lust after someone. “Working with Jono Fernandez on this song was awesome. He got that groove down, and it was all swagger from there,” explains Lark. “I ended up re-recording the vocals in the pre-chorus because the first take didn’t have enough swag. I got there in the end by doing a Billy Idol sneer while singing! Jono always pulls out the best in me and seems to know what’s happening in my musical head.”

Hailing from New South Wales, Australia, Lark is a dynamic artist shaped by the music of her upbringing, growing up listening to the sounds of Madonna, KISS, and Swedish pop music. No stranger to the music industry, she has opened for notable artists such as BB King, Johnny Johnson, and Men at Work. This past year, she began her partnership with Australian Independent Producer of the Year, Jono Fernandez, and released her first single, “Unicorn.” The song quickly gained popularity, reaching #1 on the Euro Indie Music Chart. Since then, she has had several #1 singles on the World Indie Music Charts and the Euro Indie Music Chart. As an artist, Lark is unapologetically herself and strives to live a life of self-love and acceptance.

“All I Want Is You” features groovy beats and emotional lyrics that get the audience on their feet and will surely be a summer hit. The track seamlessly combines a sense of intimacy and an upbeat melody for a perfect balance. Stream and download “All I Want Is You” on all platforms now, and don’t forget to check out Lark on Instagram @LarkPopMusic.