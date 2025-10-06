Indie Pop Artist Julia Jade Opens Her Heart With (extra)ordinary EP

Known for her open-hearted songwriting and catchy melodies, “involuntary twee” singer-songwriter Julia Jade emerges with her (extra)ordinary EP, an expanded collection including previously released singles “missin’ out” and title track “(extra)ordinary.” Exploring all of the awkwardness of growing up and the challenges and feats of living authentically, this seven-track project is an introspective and empowering record with Julia Jade’s signature theatrical finesse. (extra)ordinary is out now on digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Featuring vocals and piano by Julia Jade throughout the EP, (extra)ordinary chronicles the changing perspectives, fears, and goals shaping her outlook on life today over the past 10 years. From first relationships to favorite movies, (extra)ordinary is described by Julia Jade as “a time capsule and an embodiment of my definition of love and my philosophy around life and how it has evolved over the course of the last 10 years.” The EP opens with “nobody knows,” where Julia Jade’s cinematic vocals meet an isolated piano, capturing a message of certainty in moments of loneliness and solitude. “‘nobody knows’ is the adult introvert in me that has become at peace with being misunderstood by some, knowing that I am understood by those who matter to me,” explains Julia Jade. Following is “(extra)ordinary,” a sentimental yet grounded reflection on love that doesn’t need to be new and shiny to be, well, extraordinary. Released alongside a The Office-inspired music video in late 2024, the track features strings by Oleh Mytrofanov, mixing by Brad Fillatre, and mastering by Stephen Trischitta. Its upbeat arrangements and feel-good melodies showcase the larger, buoyant sound of the record. The previously released “missin’ out” comes next, a song Julia Jade wrote at 19 while feeling both awe-inspired and overwhelmed, shaping it around how self-doubt can push you toward greater heights. “Not Optimistic,” featuring additional vocals by Daniel Markus, channels the eagerness and thrill of first loves, focused on the wide-eyed girl Julia Jade was in her first relationship. “ex’s bday,” with guitar and bass by Ivan Krnic and drums by Shannon McArthur, reflects on past experiences—keeping the good, leaving the bad—delivered with Julia Jade’s signature witty edge. “let’s call this what it is (live)” follows, a track she calls her “magnum opus,” explaining it as “the evolution of a relationship that could have been if I had refused to notice what was wrong.” Closing the album is “xoxo charlie,” an instrumental outro with Sufjan Stevens–esque cinematic layering of piano, violin, cello, and clarinet. “‘xoxo, charlie’ is the soundtrack in my head and heart that plays when I think about how pure it is to come of age, to know people, and to get to live this wild and precious life,” says Julia Jade.

Born and raised in a music and comedy-filled home in LA, Julia Jade was immersed in creativity and entertainment from a young age. Channeling the indie and twee pop of the early 2000s and 2010s, she draws comparisons to artists like Ingrid Michaelson, Rilo Kiley, and Bo Burnham, while infusing her work with modern flair and a background in musical theater. Skipping the 11th grade to attend Berklee College of Music after auditioning with her original song “February Flowers,” she honed her distinctive balance of alt-pop sensibilities, theatrical storytelling, and authentically quirky charm. Her music has been touted by press outlets like Earmilk, Buzzbands LA, and LGBTQ Music Chart. Beyond her solo work, she created and continues to produce and headline the bi-monthly pajama-themed music series Slumber Party Sessions at The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood, underscoring her commitment to inclusion, community, and celebrating individuality.

(extra)ordinary is available now on all major streaming platforms. Follow Julia Jade on Instagram and TikTok at @julia_jaded for music updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and upcoming releases. For tour dates and more, visit JuliaJade.com. Step into her world and you might just find the extraordinary hiding in the everyday.