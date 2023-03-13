Indie-Pop Artist ‘bryden’ Drops Debut Single ‘Blood’

Indie-Pop/Alt-Rock artist bryden releases his debut single ‘Blood’. The first single released from his upcoming EP ‘The Rites’, produced by Oscar Moos (Eyelar, Coults, Kid Brunswick). Weaving together elements of Indie-Rock, Pop and R&B, bryden’s eclectic musical influences range from the likes of Frank Ocean, The Smiths and Catfish and the Bottlemen as he infuses his enigmatic lyricism with R&B melodies and rock undertones.

bryden’s latest single ‘Blood’ is no exception. The track centres around a doomed love affair, capturing the indecision of the protagonist as they are consumed by something greater than themselves. The track opens with warm reverberating electric guitar lines before bringing in R&B-inspired instrumentation. This is juxtaposed by bryden’s fast-paced vocal delivery which offers an intensity befitting the subject matter. The accompanying music video adds a further dynamic to the track, laced with satanic rituals and unearthly imagery under a lo-fi production style.

‘Blood’ acts as the centre point to bryden’s upcoming EP ‘The Rites’, a 3-track concept EP that takes cues from occultist imagery, with allusions as diverse as Alastair Crowley’s mystic tomes, the Gawain Poet’s ‘Perle’ poem, Shakespeare’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ and David Cronenberg’s ‘Videodrome’.

After studying English and Creative Writing at the University of Cambridge, bryden began performing at sell-out student venues and as pre-match Football entertainment at London pubs. bryden has also delved into the world of acting performing in a Shakespeare Tour around the USA and the Footlights Pantomime, alongside performing in a well-reviewed London fringe play and a Lotus Car launch. With the release of his debut single ‘Blood’ and his forthcoming EP ‘The Rites’ bryden looks to introduce the world to his own unique style of occultist Indie-R&B/Pop.

Watch bryden ‘Blood’

