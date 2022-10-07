Indie Nashville Recording Artist & Songstress Emily Pyscher Releases Memory Lane EP

Indie singer/songwriter and country recording artist, Emily Pyscher (pronounced Pie-shure) celebrates the release of her debut EP titled MEMORY LANE.* Recorded in Nashville, the recording project spotlights six self-penned originals, produced by Ken Royster (Luke Combs/Cowboy Troy/Tom O’Connor), and is AVAILABLE NOW via all digital retail and streaming platforms.

With a knack for creating rhythmic cadences as a signature to the young storyteller’s unique vocal delivery and style, Emily incorporates a dynamic ebb and flow between the verses and choruses in each track. The nineteen-year-old songstress (who draws from the textures of her favorite song crafters—Bob Dylan, Taylor Swif t and Miranda Lambert) weaves poetically abstract lyrics seamlessly within simplistic production to create a crystal clear imagery of the storylines that map the road beneath her.

“Moving from Michigan to Nashville, immediately following high school, was certainly a life-changing transition. I put this experience, and those that followed, into a musical cluster that chronicles my journey—that is ‘MEMORY LANE’,” said the Michigan native, Emily Pysher. “Each song makes reference to some kind of journey (whether physical, emotional, or in life); the entire EP encompasses where I come from, where I am now and my growth in arriving here.”

“Memory Lane” was inspired by a Tennessee backroads drive through a quiet rural country town. The ballad (and title track) plays like a captivating movie scene that recalls favorite hometown pastimes fueling bittersweet emotions.

“Glencoe” depicts a sad ending to a love story and the journey that begins in search of one’s self to find resolution and closure from a place unknown.

“It Was You” encapsulates passion and anger spawned by dishonesty and betrayal from within a romantic relationship.

“Last Chance” Emotional vocals blended with fiery acoustics heighten an ultimatum derived from a relationship at the brink of making it or breaking it.

“Heaven’s Door” was written as a love note and tribute to Emily’s late grandmother. The raw, exposing track became a healing tool for Emily and her family and is a sentimental voice and recollection for anyone who has suffered from the loss of a loved one.

“Callin’ You Mine” (the bonus track) was released in June 2022 as a formal introduction to the EP. The better-than-fiction, fall-in-love true story boasts airy instrumentals creating imagery of the innocence of new love and butterflies canvassing a wide-open field similar to those along the country roads of Emily’s Michigan hometown.