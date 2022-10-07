Indie Nashville Recording Artist & Songstress Emily Pyscher Releases Memory Lane EP
Indie singer/songwriter and country recording artist, Emily Pyscher (pronounced Pie-shure) celebrates the release of her debut EP titled MEMORY LANE.* Recorded in Nashville, the recording project spotlights six self-penned originals, produced by Ken Royster (Luke Combs/Cowboy Troy/Tom O’Connor), and is AVAILABLE NOW via all digital retail and streaming platforms.
With a knack for creating rhythmic cadences as a signature to the young storyteller’s unique vocal delivery and style, Emily incorporates a dynamic ebb and flow between the verses and choruses in each track. The nineteen-year-old songstress (who draws from the textures of her favorite song crafters—Bob Dylan, Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert) weaves poetically abstract lyrics seamlessly within simplistic production to create a crystal clear imagery of the storylines that map the road beneath her.
“Moving from Michigan to Nashville, immediately following high school, was certainly a life-changing transition. I put this experience, and those that followed, into a musical cluster that chronicles my journey—that is ‘MEMORY LANE’,” said the Michigan native, Emily Pysher. “Each song makes reference to some kind of journey (whether physical, emotional, or in life); the entire EP encompasses where I come from, where I am now and my growth in arriving here.”“Memory Lane” was inspired by a Tennessee backroads drive through a quiet rural country town. The ballad (and title track) plays like a captivating movie scene that recalls favorite hometown pastimes fueling bittersweet emotions.“Glencoe” depicts a sad ending to a love story and the journey that begins in search of one’s self to find resolution and closure from a place unknown.“It Was You” encapsulates passion and anger spawned by dishonesty and betrayal from within a romantic relationship.“Last Chance” Emotional vocals blended with fiery acoustics heighten an ultimatum derived from a relationship at the brink of making it or breaking it.“Heaven’s Door” was written as a love note and tribute to Emily’s late grandmother. The raw, exposing track became a healing tool for Emily and her family and is a sentimental voice and recollection for anyone who has suffered from the loss of a loved one.“Callin’ You Mine” (the bonus track) was released in June 2022 as a formal introduction to the EP. The better-than-fiction, fall-in-love true story boasts airy instrumentals creating imagery of the innocence of new love and butterflies canvassing a wide-open field similar to those along the country roads of Emily’s Michigan hometown.
ABOUT
Emily Pyscher is a young woman beaming with an optimistic perspective offset by a determination and work ethic that keeps her grounded and focused; she knows what she wants and makes no bones about her intentions to get there.
The aspiring teenage hopeful pursued her musical journey as a senior in high school, making frequent trips to and from her Michigan hometown to Nashville. Immediately following graduation, the small farm gal was on the fast track to make Music City her home. Quickly becoming a member of the community, Emily immersed herself into the music scene earning a music industry education by fire. She is a frequent performer at famed Nashville hot spots including Ole Red and Tin Roof, and she’s headlined at The Local.
Off stage Emily possesses an inviting, girl-next-door warmth with sly self-deprecation; on stage the young vocalist morphs into a charismatic entertainer with engaging banter, high-energy performances and hair flips. Her fearless approach to chase her dream and defy convention are character traits that will enable Emily Pyscher to rise to the top as a woman in country music who created her own destiny.
“We’re the ones holding the pen, let’s write how this story ends.” – Emily Pyscher