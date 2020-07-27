Indie Music Takes Over Lead At AC Radio

Harry Styles came right back after his monster hit “Adore You” (Columbia) to smash towards another solid and powerful breakout. Everybody at radio seems to be falling all over themselves with his single “Watermelon Sugar” (Columbia). It’s an ok follow-up, but seems to be a little overblown in the content. Marshmello & Halsey have something to share and it shines in the single “Be Kind” (Capitol). Newcomer Natalie Taylor is the real deal and make no mistake about it my good friends as her new “Surrender” (Columbia) takes flight. She has some major potential and all we can hope for is that her label sticks with her during these trying times when breaking a new artist becomes a real challenge.

Alec Benjamin is a young talent that you will be hearing about in the coming months and maybe even years if he keeps to what he’s been doing as of late. His debut single in “Oh My God” (Atlantic) showcases just a taste of what he is all about and that could mean big things ahead for this major talent. The fabulous Goo Goo Dolls are back at it and radio is just thrilled. Their latest single “Fearless” (Warner Brothers) is quite strong and we can only hope that the label put enough money and time into this one to help the boys out.

The Black Eyed Peas are back at radio, but this time out they are taking Ozuna & J. Rey Soul out for the ride of their lives. “Mamacita” (Epic) is the jam that is making it all happen for this new pairing so be on the lookout for some very big weeks ahead. Fitz & The Tantrums have been staying on course and that has proven to be helpful without a doubt. “I Just Wanna Shine” (Elektra/WMG) is off to a slow started, but is finally breaking with some better play out there.

Susan Toney continues to amaze each and every week. Her debut single “Starlight” is fast becoming a real solid favorite among our music and program directors. Watch for more big weeks ahead for the amazing Susan Toney. Joe Taylor has reached #1 on our AC40 with his brilliant “Don’t Change”. A super big congrats to him and his producer Bob Tucker for this major accomplishment. Billy F. Otis has crossed his current single “Neon Nights” over to this format and the results so far are quite exciting.

The red-hot Sacramento band Tower Circle has a new single in the works as their latest “Holding On” moves past the pack. They are extremely talented and deserving of all good things at radio. Gramma Rikki has broken it wide open as her new single “Firefly” takes flight and we could not be more thrilled for her. So far so very good for them. Alex VanTrue pulls ahead of the pack with “Replay” (Coast) and Izzy Mahoubi has it all going in the right direction as “Letting Go” (Arrow Music Agency) takes aim at higher chart positions.

Lando is another indie artist that has made quite a name for himself. “Unbreakable” is the single that I’m talking about and keep this one in your hot stack for future spins and rotations. Billy Vera released his latest single “A Simple Little Song” (Vera Cruz) to much fan fare. We are happy to report that it has reached #1 on both our AC40 and Indie charts giving him a well deserved chart topper once again. You will not find a more talented artist out there these days and it’s great to see him back on the top of the charts. Rhett May continues to rock the U.S. charts and it’s looking ever so good for him. The Australian rocker is building a very strong following for his “Sing For Me” (Indie) that really shows him at his very best. Michael Damian has been getting much love from the format for his re-release of “Rock My Heart” (Weir Brothers) and he is pretty thrilled.