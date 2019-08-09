Indie Folk/Rock Singer-Songwriter Mutlu Embraces Philly Soul Music Style in Brand New Album ‘Good Trouble’, Available August 9!

After touring across the nation as a support act with legendary duo Daryl Hall & John Oates, and with acclaimed singer/songwriter Amos Lee, Mutlu unveils his brand new music video “Lifeline” from his forthcoming album Good Trouble. This is his full-length album and it will hit all digital streaming services August 9th. In support of the new release, Mutlu will embark on his solo tour that will also begin on 8/9/19.

“Truth and love is well worth the struggle, It won’t come easy but it’s worth some good trouble” – “Lifeline,” Mutlu

Mutlu coins the title for his Good Trouble LP, from the album’s debut single “Lifeline”. The lead soul-folk track hones in on the importance of standing up for justice even if it’s faced with hardships. Today, Mutlu reveals the follow-up music video to his latest track. Directed by Joseph Grasso, the “Lifeline” video showcases Mutlu walking through different parts of Philadelphia. His heartwarming lyrics are supported by the beautiful sites from the City of Brotherly Love.

“LIFELINE” MUSIC VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/5KYgQazsT1I

Powerhouse vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist, Mutlu is ready to showcase to the world his natural storytelling and silk-like vocals with his new record. Good Trouble hits on thought-provoking topics like societal change, inequality, depression, and hardship. However, the album still features two soul-styled songs that emphasize love and connection. Mutlu’s songwriting and vocals will not be the only thing that moves listeners. His rhythmic compositions showcase a rare and retro sound that can be attractive to fans of any genre.

Mutlu has no boundaries when it comes to music styles. Songs like “95 to 5” and his lead single “Lifeline” deliver different variations of soul-rock. “Not Escapable” embraces a bluesy and relaxed reggae vibe while describing the inevitable feelings of anger and exhaustion caused by the ongoing political climate. Good Trouble also includes “Nothing In This Whole Wide World” featuring John Oates, a song that admirably channels that classic 1970’s Philly-soul sound. Together the album offers a cohesive and contemporary blend of music that is entirely timeless.

“Good Trouble is what we need right now. It’s about standing up for what you believe in and fighting for it, be it political change or love.” – Mutlu

Mutlu co-produced Good Trouble with songwriter/producer Darius Amendolia. Darius also co-wrote a few songs including “Not Escapable,” “95 to 5”, and “Work For It”. Additionally, the record was mixed and mastered by Grammy winning producer/engineer Phil Nicolo who has also worked with renowned artists like Bob Dylan, Lauryn Hill, Aerosmith, and others.

In addition to the album release, Mutlu will begin his solo tour on August 9th in Knoxville, TN. The tour will include stops in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Durham, Western Mass, and at Daryl Hall’s venue in upstate New York. On September 29th Mutlu will carry the tour overseas to the famous Amsterdam music venue, Paradiso. Stay tuned for more tour announcements in the near future.

About Mutlu:

Mutlu Onaral began writing music shortly after he picked up the guitar in his mid-teens. He then continued on to play in a few bands and join an acapella group during college. While growing up steeped in Philadelphia’s deep R&B traditions, Mutlu eagerly absorbed the fundamentals of old-school soul music and incorporated it into his own musical persona.

Mutlu has already made substantial headway with his high-caliber soulful sound. He’s collaborated and toured extensively as a support act with Daryl Hall & John Oates. He even holds the distinction of having made the most guest appearances on Daryl Hall’s acclaimed, award-winning TV show “Live From Daryl’s House”. Mutlu was the support act on the North American leg of Joe Jackson’s acclaimed “Rain” tour, and he has toured extensively as a support act and longtime collaborator alongside noted singer-songwriter Amos Lee. In addition, Mutlu has shared stages with the likes of Adele, Katy Perry, John Hiatt, Leon Russell, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Todd Rundgren, Shuggie Otis & many more.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES: