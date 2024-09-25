Indie Folk Band Little Coyotes Presents Debut Kids’ Album, “Songs to Howl & Sing”

Indie folk band Little Coyotes is devoted to creating music for nature-loving kids and their caregivers. Fronted by vocalist/songwriter Becca Mohler, the band’s debut album, Songs to Howl & Sing, is set for release on October 18, 2024.

This charming collection, produced by Becca’s Grammy-nominated husband Billy Mohler, offers a blend of nostalgic folk melodies reminiscent of Belle and Sebastian, Donovan, and Simon and Garfunkel. An evocative listening experience, each song is crafted with a nod to folk artists of the ‘60s and ‘70s. With Becca’s warm, heartfelt vocals and Billy’s creative production, Little Coyotes offers an album that is both educational and enchanting, aiming to instill a lifelong love of nature and music in young listeners.

“Songs to Howl & Sing holds a special place in my heart, as it reflects my deep love for music, my passion for teaching children, and my desire to evoke the nostalgic essence of childhood,” says Becca Mohler. “My aim is to transport listeners back to that enchanting world, where every moment was infused with a sense of possibility and wonder.”

Central to Songs to Howl & Sing is a celebration of the natural world – the beauty of the outdoors, the wonder of wildlife, and the importance of cherishing our planet. Through themes that resonate with children, such as adventure and exploration, Becca hopes to impart valuable lessons about environmental stewardship and instill a sense of reverence for our earth.

Becca Mohler’s deep passion for the outdoors and love of classic children’s songs shines through in Songs to Howl & Sing. “Little Adventure” teaches colors by identifying natural elements like green moss and orange poppies, while “National Parks” takes families on a musical road trip through the wonders of America’s natural landscapes. The geometric “Shapes Are Everywhere” has an upbeat, ‘60s, “Mrs. Robinson” feel, while “Little Campfire” is all about cooperation and teamwork.

Becca and Billy Mohler own Cal Heights Music in Long Beach, California, a music school known for fostering creativity and musicality in students of all ages. Their popular caregiver-and-me class for children ages 0 – 4, which encourages a love for music and the outdoors from an early age, was an important inspiration for Songs to Howl & Sing.

Becca, Billy, and their three kids bring a personal and authentic touch to Songs to Howl & Sing. “Serenading my own kids daily and having them for an audience during the creation of this album, was really fun,” says Becca. “From hearing me make quick iPhone voice memos to listening to me strumming the tunes on guitar or ukulele around the house as they played, they were with me every step of the way.”

Songs to Howl & Sing will be available digitally on all major platforms.

ABOUT BECCA MOHLER:

Becca Mohler’s musical journey began at age 12 when she learned to play the guitar. She spent her teenage summers as a camp counselor in her home state of Massachusetts, teaching canoeing on the river and strumming classic camp songs under the trees. This experience deeply influenced her love for the nostalgic feel of those songs and the joy of playing music outdoors.

After graduating from The George Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, Becca remained in DC to work at the legendary 9:30 Club. It was in DC that she landed her first job in the music industry, working for BMG. Becca quickly took on creative roles at the label and was promoted to Head of Alternative Music Marketing for New England.

Becca made the move to Los Angeles to start her future with soon-to-be husband, Grammy-nominated composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Billy Mohler. Shortly thereafter, Becca and Billy formed a band, The Pop Kids, with Becca on bass guitar. The Pop Kids evolved into War Tapes, which was hand-picked to open for The Smashing Pumpkins. Signed by Sarathan Records, War Tapes toured throughout the U.S., Canada, and the U.K, performing with Tiger Army, WNV Nation, The Bravery, Shiny Toy Guns, Moving Units, Jonathan Richman, Elefant, Longwave, She Wants Revenge, The Unseen, The Growlers, and many others.

Becca and Billy Mohler live in Long Beach, California with their three children.