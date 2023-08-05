Indie-Dance Duo Neil Frances Announce New Album It’s All A Bit Fuzzy Out October 6

Los-Angeles indie-dance duo NEIL FRANCES–who is Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry–are back with a new single “Standing My Ground” out today (August 4) on Nettwerk. The single comes along with the announcement of their sophomore album It’s All A Bit Fuzzy.

Listen to “Standing My Ground” here

The late-night groove anthem “Standing My Ground” enraptures the listener with bass, propulsive beats, smooth synth, and funky guitar licks. The pair also released an accompanying video by Kyle Jetter which captures Neil Frances in what could be an outtake from a 90’s acid rave. Here we find Feller and Gilfry in a vibrant VHS scene, grooving out as they watch themselves on a vintage box television. It’s a mind-bender for the space-age.

Following their 2018 EP Took A While and their 2022 debut LP album There Is No Neil Frances, the collab-heavy It’s All A Bit Fuzzy refines Neil Frances’ natural, club-ready groove with sonic influences ranging from ‘80s/’90s rave culture, ‘70s funk and soul, yacht rock, and classic hip-hop.

“The last album we wrote was very concept-driven,” says Feller. “This one, early on, we decided not to go through that again.” Letting the collaborative process guide them, Neil Frances flexed their curatorial muscles and joined forces with rising talent such as DC-based R&B/dance artist dreamcastmoe on “She’s Just the Type of Girl,” alt-indie singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist St. Panther on “Let’s Break It Down” and “Head Straight,” and rapper/singer PawPaw Rod on “High” to create an adventurous, shape-shifting collection.

As Neil Frances prepare to hit the stage, they call their duo set “an ode to house music.” Indeed, both Feller and Gilfry are not only creators, but they are the sincerest, most dedicated fans of every type of music that has ever made its way to the dance floor. Weaving in and deconstructing classic house tracks into their live set, Neil Frances have written a genuine love letter to house music on It’s All A Bit Fuzzy, which is bound to get audiences moving all around the world.

“I was a DJ before I was in a band,” says Feller. “For me it’s always important to feel the audience moving, and I love the energy of a crowd of people getting served by a DJ at that faster tempo. I was like, ‘I want to write a song at that speed for us to play so we can get that feeling from an audience.”

SUMMER DATES:

8/5 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall (Lollapalooza Aftershow) *Sold Out

8/6 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/31 Sydney, NSW – Oxford Art Factory

9/1 Melbourne, AU – The Espy

9/5 – 9/10 Queenstown, NZ – Snow Machine

Fall Headline Tour:

10/6 Denver, CO – Summit

10/7 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

10/9 Ft. Worth, TX – Tannahill’s

10/10 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

10/11 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/13 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10/14 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

10/15 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

10/17 Washington, DC – The Atlantis *Sold Out

10/18 Washington, DC – The Atlantis *Sold Out

10/19 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

10/20 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10/21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

10/22 Montreal, QC – Studio TD

10/24 Toronto, ON – Axis

10/25 Detroit, MI – El Club

10/28 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10/31 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11/1 Seattle, WA – Neptune

11/3 San Francisco, CA – The Regency

11/4 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

About NEIL FRANCES

The Los Angeles-based indie-dance duo, comprising Australian-born Jordan Feller and Southern California native Marc Gilfry, have been working together since 2016, intending to write for other vocalists as a production duo. Lo and behold, their Soundcloud demos were discovered by tastemakers such as KCRW and triple j, and by 2018 Neil Frances had – practically by accident – become a force to be reckoned with all on their own.