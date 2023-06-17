Indie Country Recording Artist Andy Pursell Set To Release New Single “Me Myself And The Tide”

Florida-based singer-songwriter and indie country recording artist Andy Pursell (Southern Dreams Entertainment) announced the scheduled release of his new single “Me Myself & The Tide.”* Written by Victoria Banks, Joe Hanson and Judy Klass, and produced by Mark Dreyer, the track is the second in Pursell’s 2023 waterfall series of releases and will be available via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms Friday, July 28, 2023. (Presale/pre-save event begins July 14, 2023.)

Recorded at Studio 23 Lakeside Recording in Nashville, the track features instrumental performances by award-winning, A-list musicians, including four-time ACM “Steel Guitarist of the Year,” Mike Johnson (Jason Aldean/Carrie Underwood/Jon Pardi/George Strait/Willie Nelson/Merle Haggard), Kevin Grantt (Willie Nelson/Merle Haggard/Colt Ford/Josh Turner) and Mike Rojas (George Strait/Tim McGraw/Brett Eldredge). The pedal steel opener sets the mood for the easy-does-it Caribbean vibe and storyline. Appropriately dressed with “hey-oh’s,” the beachy tune is a sunset postcard of solo seclusion where the beach and the breeze chase the blues away, and heartache is swept out with the tide.

“‘Me Myself & The Tide” is a break-up song, with a first-class, one-way ticket to ‘goodbye’,” said Andy Pursell.“The instrumentation and groove paint the ambiance of sand between your toes, swaying palm trees, ocean sunsets, and a long, tall cool one where you can let the heartbreak go.”

I WANT TO BE WHERE THE HORIZON IS WIDE

WHAT CAN I SAY OH, IT’S HARD TO FEEL LOW WHEN THE SUN IS SO HIGH

SALT ON THE RIM

SALT ON THE BREEZE

BUT THERE AIN’T NO SALT RUNNING DOWN ON MY CHEEKS

FROM A GOODBYE

TAKING MY TIME

TWISTING A LIME

JUST ME MYSELF AND THE TIDE

The new track follows the success and momentum of Pursell’s recent single “Right Amount Of Wrong” released in March (AT COUNTRY RADIO NOW). Andy will embark on a radio tour in support of the single (including station visits in his home state of Florida, traveling to Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri). The corresponding “Right Amount Of Wrong” music video, produced by