Indie Country Music Up’n Comer Seth Alexander Releases New Single “Till Your Booys Are Dirty”

Nashville-based singer-songwriter and indie country recording artist Seth Alexander ( Platform EightyNine Music ) celebrates the release of his newest single “Till Your Boots Are Dirty. ” * Penned by Nashville songwriters Danny Wells, Billy Croft and Richard Donahue , and co-produced by Donahue/Next Level Entertainment (Nashville, TN), the track is AVAILABLE NOW via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms . (D igital services provided by Ed Gertler/Digital Streaming Services .)

Signature guitar licks keep steady time with hard-hitting percussion to drive home matter-of-fact lyrics that reinforce a storyline staking claim to a prideful rural recognition earned. The mid-tempo leads toward a dancefloor favorite.

“I come from a small farm town in Idaho; when I initially heard the demo, it just hit home for me,” said New Plymouth, Idaho native, Seth Alexander. “Working a farm or a ranch is not a trend; you have to live the lifestyle to really understand it. Wearing dirty boots comes with the territory, and that dirt carries a lot of prideful weight.”

YOU AIN’T COUNTRY

TIL YOU HELP YOUR NEIGHBOR LEND A HAND DO A FAVOR

TAKE UP THE SLACK GIVE SOMETHING BACK

YOU AIN’T COUNTRY

TIL YOUR FOUR-WHEEL PLOW BEHIND THE TRACTOR BREAKS SOME GROUND

AND STIRS UP SOME DUST

YEAH THAT’S A MUST

YOU AIN’T COUNTRY TIL

YOU STUCK YOUR TRUCK, KNEE-DEEP OUT IN THE MUD WAY

BACK IN THE STICKS THAT’S HOW IT IS

LATE TO BED AND BACK UP EARLY

YOU AIN’T COUNTRY NO TIL YOUR BOOTS ARE DIRTY

The corresponding “Till Your Boots Are Dirty” lyric video will be available early April.

Track Info

Artist: Seth Alexander

Song Title: “Till Your Boots Are Dirty”

Label: Platform EightyNine Music

Written by: Danny Wells/Billy Croft/Richard Donahue

Produced by: Richard Donahue

Distribution by: Ed Gertler/Digital Retail Streaming Services

Release Date: March 17, 2023

Run Time: 3:09