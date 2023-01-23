Indie Country Music Up & Comer Seth Alexander Set To Release “Till Your Boots Are Dirty”
Nashville-based singer-songwriter and indie country recording artist Seth Alexander (Platform EightyNine Music) announced the scheduled release of his newest single “Till Your Boots Are Dirty.”* Penned by Nashville songwriters Danny Wells, Billy Croft and Richard Donahue, and co-produced by Donahue/Next Level Entertainment (Nashville, TN), the track will be available via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms Friday, March 17, 2023. (Presale/pre-save event begins March 3, 2023; digital services provided by Ed Gertler/Digital Streaming Services.)
Signature guitar licks keep steady time with hard-hitting percussion to drive home matter-of-fact lyrics that reinforce a storyline staking claim to a prideful rural recognition earned. The mid-tempo leads toward a dancefloor favorite.
“I come from a small farm town in Idaho; when I initially heard the demo, it just hit home for me,” said New Plymouth, Idaho native, Seth Alexander. “Working a farm or a ranch is not a trend; you have to live the lifestyle to really understand it. Wearing dirty boots comes with the territory, and that dirt carries a lot of prideful weight.”
YOU AIN’T COUNTRY
TIL YOU HELP YOUR NEIGHBOR LEND A HAND DO A FAVOR
TAKE UP THE SLACK GIVE SOMETHING BACK
YOU AIN’T COUNTRY
TIL YOUR FOUR-WHEEL PLOW BEHIND THE TRACTOR BREAKS SOME GROUND
AND STIRS UP SOME DUST
YEAH THAT’S A MUST
YOU AIN’T COUNTRY TIL
YOU STUCK YOUR TRUCK, KNEE-DEEP OUT IN THE MUD WAY
BACK IN THE STICKS THAT’S HOW IT IS
LATE TO BED AND BACK UP EARLY
YOU AIN’T COUNTRY NO TIL YOUR BOOTS ARE DIRTY
The corresponding “Till Your Boots Are Dirty” lyric video will be available March 23, 2023.
Track Info
Artist: Seth Alexander
Song Title: “Till Your Boots Are Dirty”
Label: Platform EightyNine Music
Written by: Danny Wells/Billy Croft/Richard Donahue
Produced by: Richard Donahue
Distribution by: Ed Gertler/Digital Retail Streaming Services
Release Date: March 17, 2023
Presale/Pre-Save Event: March 3, 2023
Run Time: 3:09
ABOUT
The Oregon-born dream seeker moved to Music City in 2018. Within 12 months of Seth Alexander’s arrival, his day job landed him a chance to meet with one of Nashville’s respected producers, Richard Donahue. Donahue, who was a former band member of The Accents (signed to RCA Records for 12 years), transitioned to artist development and production. The two quickly developed camaraderie. The working relationship brought Seth into the studio where he recorded alongside the likes of Kerry Marx (Musical Director for the Grand Ole Opry), Catherine Marx and Tommy Harden (Reba’s keyboard player and drummer) and Tony King (harmony vocalist for Brooks and Dunn).
Seth’s musical tastes were influenced early on by the tunes that sang from the car stereo of his granddad’s old red Datsun (Haggard, Jones, Keith Whitley, George Strait and Garth), and “cousin Bobby” who played at fairs and festivals, and carried Seth in tow. Seth learned to play guitar as a six-year-old on an instrument that his granddad bought for him at a garage sale. Honing his song craft, Seth took cues from Bobby and two of his favorite songwriters, Craig Wiseman and Jeffrey Steele.
An active member of the Music City community, Seth maintains a steady writing appointment schedule with some of Nashville’s finest; he’s performed at notable venues including The Local, Live Oak and Commodore Grille. He released two original tunes in 2022 (“Millionaire” and “Neon Bar”); the corresponding “Millionaire” music video debuted on The Country Network.