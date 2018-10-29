Indie Country Hall Of Famer Tops International Country Airplay Chart, Goes For Christian Radio Adds

Waynesville, Ohio-based country music entertainer Richard Lynch is no stranger to the top of the radio airplay charts. His string of #1 independent hits includes the 2016 Roots Music Report True Country Song of the Year, “A Better Place;” his duet with Grammy-award-winning Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, “Back in Love Again;” and his last single, the anthemic “Country Music Isn’t Country Anymore,” which topped the International Country Top 40 Singles Chart. Now, Richard’s follow-up single, “Pray On the Radio” has duplicated that feat.

Richard’s self-penned inspirational song, “Pray On the Radio” has reached #1 on the International Country Top 40 Singles Chart. Based on a true story, “Pray” came in ahead of tracks by Irlene Mandrell, Loretta Lynn, and Pat Garrett.

“Pray On the Radio” is going for adds at country and Christian radio stations. “This song is truly inspirational,” says Lynch. “I was traveling down the highway with my wife Donna and speaking to a DJ on the radio, for an interview. After talking for awhile, he suddenly said, ‘would you mind praying with me on the radio?’ That was indeed a first, and I suddenly found myself with a head and heart full of lyrics.”

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Richard Lynch is an American country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next 4 singles also topped the country airplay charts, including a duet with Grammy Award Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard’s last single, “Country Music Isn’t Country Anymore” went Top 25 on the iTunes Canada sales chart.

Richard is a multiple-award-winning artist and a member of the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, who has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, and countless other media outlets. He is also the host of “Traditionally Lynch,” airing on TV and radio, and he’s the founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans.

