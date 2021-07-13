Indie Country Artists Make Claim At Radio

Tyler Rich is quite loud and proud with “Better Than You’re Used To” (Valory). Also having a strong run is Brett Young with the single “Not Yet” (BMLG) which we believe is one of his best to date. Garrett Young is proving to be the real deal in Country. He does it again with the single “Your Fool” (West Coast Collective) that is really terrific. Tommy Rice w/Patricia Barrett are on the move with “The Greatest Love Of Them All” (Tommy Rice Music) & make no mistake about that. Rob Georg is at his best with “This Gift Called Life” (Coast) and we are just thrilled for him. Robert Eskridge has a lot going as “I Can’t Win For Losing You” (Bucket List) moves past the pack. Loving the new Toby Keith and “Old School” (Show Dog) & that my friends is your biggest Summer hit breaking so far.

Some additional independent artists that deserve the spotlight includes Lee Sims who is moving by leaps & bounds with his “Champagne In A Dixie Cup” (Adelphos) & what a great track this is. Country recording artist Chloe Collins and her team at Collins House Music now boast of 8+ charted singles and with a new one on the way, things are looking quite bright for Chloe Collins and company. Mark Nicholson can also be viewed as one of the best Indie artists around. The single “Natural Born Lover” (Jordash Records) puts Mark at the very top of the pack and he too has a solid team behind him and that makes it all the more effective in fighting and winning the battles at radio.

The always fabulous Zac Brown Band are back at it just in time for Summer fun. “Same Boat” (Home Grown/Warner) is the jam that is heating up the airwaves in fine fashion. It’s a super up-tempo top of the hour song that is just what programmers at Country radio have been looking for. Radio is also loving the new Elle King & Miranda Lambert single “Drunk” (And I Don’t Wanna). You wanna talk Summer fun, this one has it all and a bag of chips. Chris Stapleton is taking his reign in Country music seriously. He does so again with the release of “You Should Probably Leave” (Mercury Nashville) & no one does it better than this amazing mega award winning artist.

Michael Ray has been on a slow build for his current “Whiskey And Rain” (Warner/WEA) single and the patience seems to be paying off. Many programmers are going back to it and have come to realize that it’s a solid winner that deserves better attention. We find that happening at radio from time to time. Everybody is loving the new Nelly & Florida Georgia Line “Lil Bit” (BMLGR/RECORDS/Columbia). It’s a bit more pop then Country but when it comes to FGL we’ll take whatever we can get from this crew.

Dustin Lynch continues to build his fortunes at the format and this time it’s all on the track “Bout You”. This is a solid song that deserves your immediate support. Speaking of support, young rising star Callista Clark is getting plenty of it from her label and that should make her happy. “It’s ‘Cause I Am” (Big Machine) is really building better than expected so it appears that she is well on her way in becoming the next Taylor Swift. Just noticed that they are (or were) on the same record label. Lee Brice continues to build fans at every turn thanks to his solid “Memory I Don’t Mess With” (Curb) that is becoming a real radio favorite. Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood are keeping pace with the best of them and appear to be taking their rendition of the classic tune “Shallow” (Pearl) to greater heights. It takes time to break records at Country these days so you have to hang on.

Jon Pardi is building strong again with “Tequila Little Time” (Capitol Nashville). Rising star Caroline Jones is getting lots of love at Country radio for her “Come In” (But Don’t Make…) (Mailboat/New Revolution). Dillon Carmichael is as good as they come as his new “Hot Beer” (Riser House) takes flight. I’m also loving the new Hardy “Give Heaven Some Hell” (Big Loud) that is better than most out there. Also hitting it hard is Old Dominion who are as hot as they come with “I Was On A Boat That Day” (Arista Nashville). Another top of the hour ditty that is serving them quite well. Tenille Arts is also right back on track with “Back Then, Right Now” (19th & Grand) & this is yet another hit from her in recent months.