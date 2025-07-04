INDIE ARTISTS ISSUE @ TOP40

Ariana Grande continues to be as hot as ever and just when you thought she might be slowing down a bit we have to think again. Her new “twilight zone” (Republic) is as strong as any entry she has had in quite some time. Better give this some major attention in the coming weeks. The artist we have come to know as Jennie is building a very strong list of early believers for her single “Like Jennie” (Columbia). This has become a real favorite among our music and program directors and the listeners out there are loving this single big time.

Sabrina Carpenter continues to rule the pop world and she shows it time and time again. Her “Busy Woman”(Island/Republic) which is really quite autobiographical is off to the races as she passes many on the charts. This one is the one to watch for sure. Drake is back with a single that deserves your immediate attention. “Nokia” (OVO/Santa Anna/Republic) is the jam that I am referring to and if he can keep Kendrick off of his back this one could be a real winner.

Bad Bunny is back at it and radio is really responding in a very big way. “EoO” (Rimas) is his latest and greatest and it’s a reminder of just how talented this recording artist is. The single has powerhouse numbers from coast to coast and requests are off the charts. The pairing of the fabulous SZA with Kendrick Lamar has really turned into something quite special. “30 For 30” (Top Dawg/RCA) is the track that is setting the world on fire. It is actually one of the very best out there at radio and that means we have to give it a little bit of extra attention.

Michael Gilas is making a name for himself at the format. It has come to our attention that his debut single in “Can’t Hide Beautiful” (Kensington Road) deserves to be taken quite seriously. After only one listen I have to agree that there is something very special going on here. It appears to be a very good year for the multi-talented Michael Gilas. BIGXTHAPLUG is taking the charts by storm and the numbers don’t lie. “All The Way” (WN/Atlantic-UnitedMasters) is pulling in a numbers of early believers, and with a track this strong it could go all the way.

The magical pairing of Lisa with Doja Cat and Raye has become a solid anthem at radio. Many from coast to coast continue to sing the praises of “Born Again” (Lloud Co/RCA) that is truly out of this world. Lady Gaga is back and this time she delivers the biggest record of her career. You have to be amazed with “Abracadabra” (Interscope/ICLG) that is heard here and all around the world many times over. Expect some bigger things for Lady Gaga during award season.

Independent artists abound on our charts and in this issue to be sure. Lawrence Cameron McGhee is riding high and it shows as his new single “It’s Just Love” (Record High Music) takes some big turns up the music charts. Rosemarie is taking it to church with the monster jam entitled “I Think We’re Alone Now” (Colt). John Jurney is on the move once again with a solid jam. “Be Your Own Hero” (Most Likely Music) is the one to keep your eyes and ears on.

Indie artist PTtheGospelSpitter featuring PreacherMan have a solid winner on their hands. The single “Save Your Soul” (Serving The Peace) is amazing and so are the artists on this track. DOECHII is shining ever so bright at Top40 with “Anxiety” (TDE/Capitol/ICLG). This super talented rapper/singer is one of the best out there these days so look out. Tyla has made music history with her red-hot single. “PUSH 2 START” (FAX/Epic) is the one that is now an anthem.

DPB has had a banner year in indie music. He made big moves in 2025 with “Peer Pressure” (MTS). Another MTS label mate in Olivia Millin is having a solid breakout with her debut single “TTYL” (MTS). She is a J-Pop artist that has the makings of a superstar. Kenrick Lamar is basking off his Super Bowl Halftime show & took a number of singles including the massively popular “Squabble Up” (Interscope/ICLG) to the top of the charts. A-Park has a lot to be thankful for and make no mistake about that. His debut offering in “Have You Ever” (1,000 Watts) is as strong as any independent music artist on the planet. He spends most of his time in his native Germany but if all continues to go well we will see him right here in the USA. This is our big Annual Indie Artists & NMA Winners special edition and we invite you to see how well all of these artists are doing at radio right here on our charts.