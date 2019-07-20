Indie Alt Rockers Sons Of Silver Unveil Rare Acoustic Version Of Hit Single “Never Enough” With Exclusive, In-The Studio Video

Known for their impassioned rock vocals and brazen, hook-laden melodies, acclaimed indie alt rock band Sons Of Silver (formerly Pete RG) are showing a more intimate side to their music with the release of a rare acoustic version of their hit song “Never Enough” and accompanying video on July 19.

Describing the song as a depiction of “society’s insatiable appetite for more,” lead singer Peter Argyropoulos says that it is a comment on how “we as individuals and collectively, seem to be wanting more and more. It’s a sort of insatiable appetite. Meanwhile, no matter how much we get, we’re still unfulfilled by the things we bring into our lives.”

While the lyrics were penned by Argyropoulos, the music, like most of the band’s songs, were written as a collaborative effort among the members. In fact, he says, it wasn’t until Drummer Dave Krusen (Original Pearl Jam Member) began playing an entirely different song during rehearsal that the idea for “Never Enough” was born.

“Dave began playing a beat that caught my attention so I started playing along with an early form of what would become the final main riff to the song,” Argyropoulossaid. “Adam (bassist, Adam Kury) and Kevin (guitarist, Kevin Haaland) jumped in a few moments later and we were off and running. Brina (keyboardist, Brina Kabler) is our audio engineer. She was behind the glass recording the jam and noting highlights. One of those highlights included the phrase ‘there’s no end, it’s never enough’. That became the foundation of the lyrics.”

Immediately resonating with fans after its release this spring, Sons Of Silver decided to re-work the song into a stripped-down version. The acoustic version of “Never Enough” was recorded at The Bunker recording studios in Brooklyn, NY with renowned producer Dean Dichosowhile the band had a break during their last tour.

To celebrate the release of the special version of “Never Enough,” the band will also be unveiling a video featuring live, in-studio performance footage of each of the members.

The group’s collaborative song-writing style, signature sound and collective years of experience, is what make Sons Of Silver such a phenom in the indie alt scene. In fact, each of its members has dedicated his or her entire careers to performing in platinum-selling and award-winning outfits. In addition to Krusen (who was recently inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame with Pearl Jam) and Argyropoulos (who served as the frontman for the renowned Last December) the group comprises such all-star performers as Candlebox Bassist Adam Kury, former Skillet Guitarist Kevin Haaland and Keyboardist and esteemedEngineerBrina Kabler,

“Never Enough” is available on all major platforms and through the band’s web site (www.sonsofsilver.com). The video can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jza6eZ7ps1Y

For more information about Sons Of Silver, visit https://sonsofsilver.comor https://www.facebook.com/SonsOfSilver/.