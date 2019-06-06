Indian Composer And Piano Virtuoso P. John Livingston Closes In On One Million Views

Carrying on the traditions of Anil Srinivasan, Stephen Devassy, and Utsav Lal, India has found its latest piano maestro. P. John Livingston has the pedigree and talent to be mentioned in the same breath with these great composer/performers. His chops are on display for the world, on his popular youtube channel, “P. John Livingston Piano Classics.” The channel is quickly nearing the one million view mark.

On his channel, Livingston is joined by his vocalist wife on familiar gospel songs like “Amazing Grace,” “Long Time Ago In Bethlehem,” and “Oh Come All Ye Faithful.” His energetic versions of The Indian National Anthem and the State Anthem of Tamilnadu highlight Livingston’s patriotic side. Livingston’s nine piano symphonies are also among the channel’s most popular videos.

“Those with an open mind to aural ingenuity are definitely going to want to check out my latest remixed project, ANANTHA THUTHI OLI KETKUM, which is just one of the artistic feats found on my latest collection of Fiery Keyboard Leads. It stands as a testament to my versatility of playing the parallel side leads for the “sung” melodies.”

Watch Livingston’s version of the Indian National Anthem at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tqt5wEneNOE&list=PLkt49K0E34ZBVme1AxG_bpBkXXBZgtsqq&index=20

ABOUT P. JOHN LIVINGSTON: Born in Tamilnadu, India, P. John Livingston hails from a musical family. His late father was a violinist and harmonium player, and his mother is also a violinist. Instructed by his father, he began playing and studying the harmonium and keyboards at age nine. He was also mentored by the CSI Church Organist in Tuticorin. Best known for his parallel track leads, especially in gospel music, his performance video of “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” has more than 1000 likes on Youtube. Livingston is the composer of nine piano symphonies. He and his wife have three sons, of which, two are studying keyboards. For more information, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9jW05hEle2fQUokdjmcokg.