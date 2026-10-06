Independent Belgian Pop Anomaly “Secret Wish” Accelerates Across U.S. Airwaves, Cracking Top100 Mediabase Charts

Independent Belgian electropop project Secret Wish is officially staging a massive takeover of the US commercial hit-radio landscape. Driven completely outside the traditional major-label system, their high-octane breakout single “Voodoo Nights” has officially pierced the upper echelons of the industry, achieving a historic dual-chart momentum on the U.S. Mediabase Charts, peaking this week at an impressive:

• #51 on the U.S. Mediabase HotAC Activator Chart (charting alongside Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Shakira)

• #53 on the U.S. Mediabase CHR/Top40 Activator Chart.

Listen to “Voodoo Nights” Radio Edit

The explosive airplay campaign is actively spearheaded by none other than Howard Rosen Promotion, the legendary radio veteran who famously broke iconic careers for Prince, Donna Summer, and KISS. The single was handpicked by the legendary US radio promoter Howard Rosen who instantly recognized the global crossover potential of Secret Wish, throwing his full institutional weight behind the track and aggressively securing heavy rotation slots across major US FM stations.

The timing of this transatlantic radio breakthrough could not be more prestigious. Just as “Voodoo Nights” cements its position among major-label multi-million dollar budgets on the airwaves, Secret Wish has just landed an official nomination as Electropop Group of the Year 2026 for the UK’s Media Innovator Awards by Corporate Vision Magazine. This double-chart validation combined with critical industry recognition proves that Secret Wish is no longer just a European tastemaker secret—they are a commercial chart competitor.

Musically, “Voodoo Nights” is a masterclass in modern electronic pop, blending infectious synth melodies with an undeniable, driving rhythm that cuts through the noise of modern CHR formatting.

For United States radio programmers, music directors, and major label A&R executives looking for the next high-impact global crossover licensing opportunity, the spin reports do not lie. Secret Wish ensures a seamless and immediate approval process for licensing, distribution, and major sync opportunities.

For Airplay Tracking, Spin Reports & Executive Inquiries:

Radio Promotion Contact: Howard Rosen Promotion scotty@howiewood.com

Artist Management & Licensing: Secret Wish Team hello@secretwishmusic.com