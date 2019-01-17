Inaugural Troy Gentry Foundation Concert Raises More Than $300K for Charity

The country music world lost Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry in September 2017 after a fatal helicopter crash, and several acts came together last week to celebrate and honor the late singer.

Gentry’s wife, Angie Gentry, started the Troy Gentry Foundation in memory of her late husband and to give back to those in need. With the help of countless country artists, the inaugural Troy Gentry Foundation concert, C’Ya on the Flipside, held on Jan. 9, raised more than $300,000..

Watch Blake Shelton’s Emotional “Over You” for Troy Gentry:

Money raised from the sold-out concert will benefit various local charities, including the Opry Trust Fund, T.J. Martell, Make-a-Wish, the Journey Home Project and scholarships and instruments for music education in Kentucky schools (Gentry was born in Ky.)

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support from all of the artists that participated, and from the fans and friends that supported the auction,” Angie Gentry says. “Troy would have been so pleased to see how much good will result from the Foundation’s efforts.”

C’Ya on the Flipside was held at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, hosted by Blake Shelton and Storme Warren of SiriusXM’s the Highway. The night included a stirring performance of “Over You” by Shelton. Rascal Flatts, Chris Janson, Dierks Bentley, Jimmie Allen, Eddie Montgomery, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Tracy Lawerence, Colt Ford and Ray Scott also performed, with guest appearances by Halfway to Hazard, Craig Morgan, Jon Pardi, Jeffrey Steele, and Neil Thrasher.