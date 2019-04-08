In The Whale Unveils Gritty New Music Video “Teeth”

Illustrating the energetic similarities of both punk rock musicians and skaters alike, In The Whale ‘s new music video for “ Teeth ” delivers a rowdy experience worthy of proper chaos. The new partially fan filmed music video is now available to stream on YouTube and marks the second single from the band’s EP, Dopamine .

Coming fresh off their most recent EP titledDopamine, In The Whale’s new music video for their song “Teeth” provides a first-hand encounter of the rock duo’s exhilarating live performances on tour. Covered in dirt, grime, and absolute grunge, “Teeth” captures In The Whale’s explosive sound and energy on stage and on the road. “We got the idea for the music video while in Florida on our summer tour in 2018,” explains lead vocalist and guitarist, Nate Valdez. Wanting to emulate the connection between punk rock musicians and skaters, the band included fan-shot footage of their live shows as well as skate sessions spent with pro skaters in the new video. “We had the chance to hang out and watch a skate session with pro skaters and Earth Skateboards endorsees Jeromy Green and Eli Reams. In the video, we wanted to convey of the kinship between punk musicians and skaters, as well as show the similarities between the energies of both worlds.” Earth Skateboards released a custom In The Whale “Teeth“ deck last year that both Green and Reams ride on. “Teeth” comes off of their most recent EP Dopamine, which was recorded at Foo Fighters’ legendary Studio 606 with accomplished punk rock and heavy metal producer Steve Evetts (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die). Dopamine’s first week of sales earned a spot on Billboard Heatseekers, Independent Albums and Heatseekers Mountain (#1) charts, all without the support of a label or mainstream radio play.

Celebrating their eight-year anniversary in 2019, the Denver natives continue to turn heads, melt faces, and build a die-hard fandom thanks to their relentless tour schedule and high intensity live performance. Catching the eye of promoters, they’ve played festivals like Riot Fest, Lollapalooza, Warped Tour, Austin City Limits, and Afropunk. In The Whale has also shared the stage with acts such as Jane’s Addiction, The Descendents, The Offspring and more.

Always on the move, In The Whale heads out as direct tour support for fellow Denver natives, The Yawpers through May. Stream or download Dopamine on available digital music platforms and watch the new video for “Teeth” on YouTube. Keep up with In The Whale’s tour adventures at InTheWhale.com.