In The Whale Returns with New Single “Highways”

In The Whale continues to prove their place in the rock scene with “Highways,” the first hard-hitting single off their upcoming EP, Dopamine, out August 3rd. Capturing the duo’s collective headspace, “Highways” explores the raw emotion that accompanies the sacrifice of conventional lifestyle for a life at the mercy of rock ‘n’ roll. The band is also announcing a summer long tour to support the forthcoming EP. “Highways” is now available to stream on digital music platforms worldwide or pre-order the Dopamine EP now and receive an automatic download of “Highways.”

“‘Highways’ is a song to our loved ones about how us and so many other artists sacrifice most of our creature comforts, not to mention relationships and financial stability, for the road,” says singer and guitarist, Nate Valdez. The fusion of building, abrasive drums with muffled, fuzzed out guitar creates a desolate, desert road landscape for Valdez’s aching yet hopeful lyricism, “Highways byways, take me in, carry me to your arms.” The duo, comprised of Valdez and drummer Eric Riley, acknowledges the inevitable human yearn for a sense of home, but this rock pair lingers in favor of an atypical lifestyle, finding elements of home on the highways. “Performing live is essentially our cross to bear. Coming home from tour and spending time with our friends, family, and significant others is satisfying. ‘Highways’ is about that juxtaposition.”

The single spools out a nostalgic, grunge rock vibe, but with a fresh and modern sound thanks to producer, engineer, and mixer Steve Evetts, whose work expertise spans from The Dillinger Escape Plan to Every Time I Die to Glassjaw. “Steve was adamant about capturing In The Whale’s live sound and energy. That produced a recording that is like nothing we’ve done in the past,” says Valdez. The band recorded “Highways” and their forthcoming EP Dopamine at the Foo Fighters’ famous Studio 606. “Recording at Studio 606 and working with Steve Evetts honestly felt like a dream come true.”

Celebrating their seven-year anniversary in 2018, the Denver natives continue to turn heads, melt faces, and build a die-hard fandom thanks to their relentless tour schedule and high intensity live performance. Catching the eye of promoters, they’ve played festivals like Riot Fest, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Afropunk. In The Whale has also shared the stage with acts such as Jane’s Addiction, The Descendents, The Offspring and more.

In The Whale began their summer tour supporting long-standing punk rock band The Descendents in early June, before kicking off their headlining tour in early July. Pre-order their EP Dopamine (out August 3rd) today to get an automatic download of “Highways” or stream the single on digital music platforms. Keep up with In The Whale’s tour adventures at InTheWhaleSucks.com.