In The Mid of Their Summer 2019 Tour, Jamaica’s Self-Contained Band EarthKry Announce Fall Leg with Katachafire
Arguably one of Jamaica’s most touring self-contained band, Roots Rock Reggae band Earthkry amid their summer 2019 tour have announced fall dates as special guest of GRAMMY-nominated Katchafire tour.
Two times the charm as Keyboardist Phillip Mcfarlane, Vocalist/Guitarist Aldayne Haughtron, Drummer Kieron Cunningham and Bassist Kamardo Blake previously joined legendary New Zeland’s band Katchafire as special guests on their “Legacy Love Today” tour in Australia. There EarthKry were introduced to a new land and new music lovers that quickly became fans, and a strong musical friendship was bridged between both bands who strive to keep reggae music alive!
Adding to their full summer dates, EarthKry will join Katchafire from August 21st in Arizona to September 15th in Washington. “Katchafire is like family, last year we played about 22 shows in Australia as their guests, so we formed a bond. Joining them again feels like a family reunion and we invite everyone to join us and be a part of it”. explained Phillip McFarlane
June 7 – #NewYork Pizza Pub, Nags Head, #NC
June 8 – Reel Cafe, Wilmington, NC
June 9 – Gaffer’s, Ocracoke, #NC
June 10 – Gaffer’s, Ocracoke, NC
June 12 – Turners High Moon, Avon, NC
June 14 – The Inn, #LongBeach, NY
June 21 – Wild Hare, #Chicago, IL
June 22 – Vegetable Buddies, South Bend, IN
June 26 – Fountain Square, #Cincinnati, #OH
June 29 – IceHouse Hall, #Minneapolis, MN
June 30 – The Mound, Davenport, LA
July 5 – Last Concert Cafe, #Houston, TX
July 6 – Flamingo Cantina, #Austin, TX
July 7 – Cottonwood, #TX
July 11 – The royal, #Salt Lake City, UT
July 13 – Cervantes, #Denver, CO
July 19 – Boxcar, #SantaFe, NM
July 20 – Reggae on the Grass, #CO
July 26 – Harbor Bar #Reggae Fest, Hager City, WI
July 28 – Surfside, Salisbury, #MA
July 31 – La Fabrica, #Cambridge, MA
Aug 1 – KC’s Music Ally, VA
Aug 2 – Tropicalia, #DC
Aug 3 – Knickerbocker, Westeryly, RI
Aug 4 – Warehouse on Watts, #Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10 – Green Woods Roots & Culture Revival, ME
Aug 22 – Saint Rocke*, Hermosa CA
Aug 23 – Saint Rocke*, Hermosa CA
Aug 24 – Rebel Music Festival* SOMO, Rohnert Park CA
Aug 25 – Strummers*, Fresno CA
Aug 28 – Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music*, Berkeley CA
Aug 29 – Garden Amp Amphitheater*, Garden Grove CA
Aug 30 – Garden Amp Amphitheater*, Garden Grove CA
Sept 1 – Brooklyn Bowl*, Las Vegas NV
Sept 4 – Belly Up*, Solana Beach CA
Sept 5 – SLO Brew Rock Event Center,* San Luis Obispo CA
Sept 6 – Soho*, Santa Barbara CA
Sept 7 – Moe’s Alley*, Santa Cruz CA
Sept 8 – Felton Music Hall*, Felton CA
Sept 11 – Seventh Mountain*, Bend OR
Sept 12 – Sessions Music Hall*, Eugune OR
Sept 13 – Star Theater*, Portland OR
Sept 14 – Wild Buffalo*, Bellingham WA
Sept 15 – The Showbox*, Seattle WA* with #Katchafire