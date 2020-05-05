Imagine Music Inks Global Distribution Deal with Ingrooves Music Group

Imagine Music has signed an exclusive global distribution deal with Ingrooves Music Group, one of the world’s leading independent marketing services and distribution companies.

The first releases under the new deal are scheduled for May 2020 and include COZMIC, ELLE MEARS and LUKE METZLER, all represented by Imagine, which is also a full service management company.

“Ingrooves has the kind of global footprint, best-in-class digital platform and deep relationships to maximize opportunities around the world for our artists” said David Waechter, founder and CEO of Imagine Music, in a statement.

With offices in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles, Imagine Music was established in 2002 and promotes its artists through development, management and digital opportunities, as well as providing opportunities for them within the worlds of film and television.